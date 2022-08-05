ModWright Debuts its Analog Bridge

If any company's sonic signature has changed from the first time I encountered it, it's Dan Wright's ModWright. While Dan still does tube modifications to products from other companies—his Cambridge CXN V2 Tube Modification ($1500/mod only) to the Cambridge DAC was part of the show system—the KWH225i class-AB Hybrid Integrated ($9750), PH9.0X Tube Phono Stage ($4750), and world debut Analog Bridge (maybe $2900/TBD) are 100% ModWright.

The latter, which comes with two selectable RCA inputs and two selectable RCA outputs—fully balanced XLR inputs and outputs are an optional add-on—uses either 6922 or 6SN7 tubes in its main circuit. You can switch between the two on the fly (see below). The internal tube-rectified power supply uses a 5AR4 with tube rolling potential. An add-on linear power supply for digital products is another option.

The Analog Bridge, which has a specified frequency response of 20Hz–200kHz, –1dB, an input impedance >100k ohms, and output impedance <10 ohms, is ideally used between a digital source with built-in volume control and a preamplifier or integrated amplifier. It can also be used between a solid-state preamp and amp, between a passive attenuator and amp, between DAC and preamp or amp, or between amp and preamp. So many possibilities.

Together with equipment supplied by Burt Goodman's Seattle area Olson's HiFi—an SME Model 15A turntable bundle with 390 tonearm ($l5,500, above) and Ortofon Cadenza Black cartridge ($2879), Cardas Clear cabling and Nautilus Power Strip, and SolidSteel HY-4 rack, the system sounded excellent. "Baby I'm a Fool" from an LP by Melody Gardot confirmed that Wright is anything but. Through the hybrid integrated, Gardot's voice and accompaniment were very smooth, with a fine midrange. On the MQA file version of Jeff Buckley's "Hallelujah," the combination of the new Analog Bridge and MQA made for an airy and transparent listening experience... even with wireless streaming from Tidal to a MacBook.

I had time to briefly compare the sound of the two possible tube choices for the Analog Bridge's main circuit. 6SN7 produced more warmth and air, with a fuller soundstage. The 6922, on the other hand, delivered more color, albeit with a bit more edge. But those are quick impressions that may apply most to this particular equipment configuration in this particular room.

I left feeling that I'd moved a little closer to God during listening to ModWright gear. If only the music could keep playing 24/7, without all this other noise entering my brain...