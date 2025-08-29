Floor Loudspeaker Reviews

Diptyque Reference loudspeaker Associated Equipment

Sidebar 2: Associated Equipment

Digital sources: 15" MacBook Air M2 Max running Roon 2.0. Roon ROCK (Lenovo ThinkCentre), iPhone 16 Pro Max, Eversolo DMP-10, Grimm Audio MU1, Aurender A20.
Preamplifiers: Benchmark HPA4 line stage. Unison Research Reference Pre.
Power amplifiers: Krell FPB 200c (recapped), Unison Research Reference.
Integrated amplifiers: Audia Flight FLS10, Pathos InPoL Legacy.
Loudspeakers: Focal Utopia Scala EVO, Estelon X Diamond MkII.
Cables: Speaker: AudioQuest Thunderbird Zero. Interconnects: AudioQuest Thunderbird, Black Beauty, and Red River (RCA, XLR); Digital: AudioQuest Coffee and Vodka USB, AudioQuest Vodka Ethernet. Power: Clarus Crimson.
Accessories: Townshend Seismic Podiums. AudioQuest PowerQuest PQ-707 power conditioner. Puron plug-in AC enhancers.
Listening room: Custom-built dedicated 21' × 15' room with 10'-tall walls and a 16'-tall gabled ceiling, total volume around 4000 cubic feet. Extra-thick drywall over Rockwool and mass-loaded vinyl. Hardwood floor over plywood, rubber, gravel, and concrete. 12' × 15' wool rug on a thick felt pad. Acoustic treatments include four bass traps, two skyline diffusers, and 12 absorption panels including four clouds.—Rogier van Bakel

Company Info

Diptyque (SARL D&P Audio)
7 rue du Genie
82000 Montauban
France
contact@diptyqueaudio.com
+33 (0)5 63 64 56 69
diptyqueaudio.com

