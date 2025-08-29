Floor Loudspeaker Reviews

Sidebar 1: Specifications Description: 3.5-way planar magnetic/isodynamic loudspeaker with a proprietary ribbon tweeter. Frequency range: 22Hz–24kHz. Crossover frequencies: 600Hz and 7kHz. Sensitivity: 89dB/W/1m. Impedance: 4 ohms. Power handling: up to 300W (recommended power 60w). Single binding posts (no biamping).
Dimensions: 71" H (1803.4mm) × 25.6" (650.2mm) W × 13.3" (337.8mm) D, 189lb (85.7kg) each for the MkI Evo; 73.2" (1859.3mm) H × 28" (711.2mm) W × 15" (381mm) D. Weight: 194lb (88kg).
Finish: Black or white; custom colors available for an extra $1200.
Serial numbers of units reviewed: 65016 G/L, 65016 D/R. Manufactured in France. Warranty: five years.
Price: $57,995/pair for the MkI Evo; $60,000/pair for the MkII. Approximate number of US dealers: 12.
Manufacturer: Diptyque (SARL D&P Audio), 7 rue du Génie, 82000 Montauban, France. Tel: +33 (0)5 63 64 56 69. Email: contact@diptyqueaudio.com. Web: diptyqueaudio.com. US distributor: Fidelity Imports, 7 Crown Ct., Manalapan Township, NJ 07726. Tel: (609) 369-9240. Email: info@fidelityimports.com.
