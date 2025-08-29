Floor Loudspeaker Reviews

Diptyque Reference loudspeaker Manufacturer's Comment

Manufacturer's Comment

Thank you very much for this detailed review of our Reference speakers.

Our primary objective is to reproduce music as naturally as possible. We are convinced that plane-wave propagation is the most natural way of reproducing an ensemble of acoustic instruments, as in a concert. In this review, we are delighted to see that you have experienced intense musical emotion.

The technical limitations you noticed with the 2023 version have been completely resolved with the new MK2 version we presented in Munich this year: new composite diaphragm frame for perfect control of diaphragm tension; new design of the perforations in the rear grille to regulate the resonance frequency and eliminate the risk of slap on the magnets. Previous models can be upgraded.

Measurements are indeed difficult on very large panels like these. We have developed a very rigorous measurement process with ONERA, the Aerospace Laboratory in Toulouse, using a multipoint laser vibrometer to visualize the correct operation of our loudspeakers.

A final point is the installation of these loudspeakers in the listening room, which must be rigorous to ensure that the two loudspeakers are perfectly in phase, as they produce very large plane waves. When the speakers are perfectly positioned, it's nirvana, and the sound is perfect for everyone in the room. There are no more directivity problems.—Gilles Douziech et Eric Poix, Diptyque Audio

Company Info

Diptyque (SARL D&P Audio)
7 rue du Genie
82000 Montauban
France
contact@diptyqueaudio.com
+33 (0)5 63 64 56 69
diptyqueaudio.com

