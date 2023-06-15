|
Columns
Aurender's Prototype AP 20 and Estelon's new Aura Go to Carnegie Hall
The billboard below the Aurender marquee announced for different musically themed listening sessions during the show. Hoping for a classical music interlude, I opted for Sunday's 11AM Live from Carnegie Hall. As much as the hour began with classical, I hadn't taken into account that many pop and jazz artists have also performed in Carnegie Hall.
Aurender's Ari Margolis (above) happily surprised me with his diverse repertoire choices. First up, a 24/192 remastering, streamed from Qobuz, of Vladimir Horowitz's rehearsal before his triumphant return to Carnegie Hall. Beautiful delicacy, marvelous depth, and a believable ring to the piano greatly enhanced the system's slightly dry sound. By contrast, Ryan Adams' Live at Carnegie Hall 2014 was a mite hot on top but otherwise thoroughly engaging. And I fell in love with the outstanding sound of electric guitar on Bill Withers's 1973 recording, "I Can't Write Left-Handed."
The equipment array was notable for an advance listen to Aurender's AP20 streaming amp server all-in-one ($22,000) that includes AKM 4497 DACs in dual-mono configuration and a stepped attenuator. It also contains Purifi class-D modules run by a linear power supply. The AP20 supplies 200Wpc into 8 ohms and 350Wpc into 4 ohms.
Equally exciting was the North American debut of Estelon's Aura floorstanding loudspeaker ($19,900/pair), which excelled at depth and imaging. Margolis noted that system also included Synergistic Research power cabling, a PowerCell SX, and Synergistic accoutrements whose cumulative effect amounted to a "significant improvement. The rack, which many exhibitors praised, was the new HRS-EXR.
