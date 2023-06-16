Pathos Gets All Dressed Up for Klipsch

Upscale Audio saved one of its finest lookers, the Pathos InPol Legacy 100Wpc class-A integrated amplifier ($49,995), for Klipsch Klipschorn AK6 loudspeakers ($16,448/pair) and a REL Acoustics 212/SX subwoofer ($4999).

The InPol Legacy seemed quite happy paired up with the AK6—the two sang beautifully together—but the 212/SX must have taken too strong a dose of testosterone before joining in on the date.

I quite enjoyed the fine clarity and lively top on a Red Book file of Lauren Dawes's "Stormy Monday." Ditto for Ray Brown and Laurindo Almeida's "Mondscheinsonate/Round About Midnight." Everything sounded nice, clear, and enticing until Ray Brown descended toward the bottom of his instrument's range and the subwoofer woofed almost as loudly as my three terrier companions.

An Aurender N200 streamer ($6300) sent signal to the Berkeley Audio Design Alpha DAC Series 3 ($11,995) with help from the Berkeley Audio Design Alpha USB Interface ($2275), and an AudioQuest Niagara 5000 power conditioner ($5900) and Cardas Audio cabling completed the chain.