Digital Processor Reviews

Sidebar 1: Specifications Description: Digital/analog processor based on the ESS Sabre 9018S DAC chip. Digital inputs: One each USB, AES3, and S/PDIF on RCA and TosLink (optical). Accepted formats: PCM 44.1kHz–384kHz; DSD 64×, 128×. Analog outputs: Stereo pair single-ended (RCA) and balanced (on XLR). Digital outputs: one each AES3, S/PDIF on RCA and BNC. Output voltage range: 0.23V–7.5V balanced, 0.115V–3.75V single-ended at 0dBFS, selectable via rear-panel toggle switches. Frequency response: 0Hz–20kHz ±0.25dB (Fs=44.1kHz); 0Hz–40kHz ±0.8dB (Fs=88.2kHz); 0Hz– 80kHz ±2.5dB (Fs=176.4kHz). THD+N: –116dBr at –3dBFS input level; –125dBr at –40dBFS; –125dBr at –70dBFS. Linearity: less than ±0.4dB variation, 0dBFS to –120dBFS. Harmonics and other spurious components at 0dBFS: –120dBr at 1kHz, –115dBr at 4kHz. Crosstalk: –120dB, 20Hz–20kHz. Interchannel phase response: ±0.05° to –20kHz; ±0.3° up to 80kHz.
Dimensions: 4.2" (105mm) W × 3.8" (95mm) H × 6.5" (165mm) D. Weight: 2.4lb (1.1kg).
Finish: Silver.
Serial number of unit reviewed: 0536. Manufactured in Switzerland.
Price: $3495. Approximate number of dealers: 30 US, 10 Canada; also sold online. Warranty: 3 years.
Manufacturer: Weiss Engineering Ltd., Florastrasse 42, 8610 Uster, Switzerland. Tel: (41) 44 940 20 06. Email: weiss@weiss.ch. Web: weiss.ch. North American distributor: Bluebird Music Ltd., 1100 Military Rd., Kenmore, NY 14217. Tel: (416) 638-8207. Web: bluebirdmusic.com.
