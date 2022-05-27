Perlisten's s R7t

Two years ago, Dan Roemer founded Perlisten loudspeakers. Just one year later, when the company went public, their inventory already included 25 different speaker models. I don't know about you, but I find that an astounding achievement.

When Kal Rubinson reviewed Perlisten's flagship floorstander, the S7t, in the December 2021 review of Stereophile, he praised its ability to sort out "perplexing" details on recordings, and wrote, "The dynamic capabilities of the S7t's exceeded anything that I've heard before in this room... Overall, the Perlisten S7t is the best speaker I've heard in this room."

In a presentation that I sat too far away from to take adequate notes, let alone evaluate sound quality-I'd snared the sweet spot for the next demo in the Audio Reference room, and I was not about to give it up-Roemer presented the R7t Tower (floorstander) (19,000 euros, presumably for the pair). Based on trickle-down technology from the company's top S-Series, the company's website identifies the R7t as at the head of "the second-best two-channel system in our line-up." The 105.6lb, 4-way bass reflex/acoustic suspension loudspeaker employs the same DPC array and low-excursion, low distortion woofers as the S-Series, and offers 90dB sensitivity, 4 ohm nominal impedance with a minimum dip to 3.1 ohms, and a claimed response linearity of 80Hz–20kHz ±1.5dB.

Also in the system: D'Agostino Momentum Integrated amplifier (€55,000), Meridian Ultra DAC (€20,000), Bassocontinuo rack (€3500), and what I expect was Nordost Valhalla 2 cabling with, perhaps, some Odin 2 mixed in.

[Note: An earlier version of this report incorrectly identified the speaker at the S7t. My apologies.]