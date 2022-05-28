Estelon's Eye-Catching Extreme Mk.II Loudspeakers with MSB and Kubala-Sosna

|Columns
I think they look fantastic.
What was anything but droll was the sound which, thanks in no small part to power and digital supplied by MSB through Kubala-Sosna cabling—internal wiring is Kubala-Sosna "pure" copper—inspired me to write, "Sounds like real music." I'm not sure what was playing, but the sax and well-controlled double bass sounded remarkably lifelike, with markedly differentiated colors. "Everything is tight and in place," I scribbled in my notes about sound that was mostly stellar.
In an extended presentation, Estelon's soft-spoken co-founder and chief designer Alfred Vassilkov augmented information in the Estelon press release by noting that the Extreme Mk.II has a new 7" Accuton ceramic-membrane midrange driver whose large diameter voice-coil is "more dynamic and more sensitive to nuances." The 1" Accuton diamond-dia[hragm tweeter is claimed to reproduce sounds up to 60kHz "with no distortions in the human hearing range." (What does that mean, I wonder?) The midwoofer is manufactured by Accuton for this speaker alone. The cabinet, which has no parallel walls, is a marble-based composite. Two-tone high-gloss finishes include Midnight Opera, Bronze Royale, Lunar Eclipse, and Nordic Emerald.
I think they look fantastic.