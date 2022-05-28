One of those "OMG, it has been far too long" encounters with Kerem Küçükaslan enabled me to catch up on Turkish company Absolare's latest release, the Absolare Hybrid Stereo Power Amplifier, Signature Edition ($52,000). Using two 12AU7 or 12BH7 NOS tubes, the tube input and transistor output of the 73lb, dual-mono hybrid delivers 275Wpc into 4 ohms and maybe 175Wpc into 8 ohms. Equipped with proprietary aluminum/bronze vibration isolation feet, the amp is said to be compatible with speakers with a nominal impedance of 4–8 ohms.

Heard through Rockport Avior II loudspeakers and Echole cabling, the amp produced a very warm midrange and sweet top that made a violin recording sound lovely indeed. Kerem told me that his goal was to transfer the sound of his SE amplifiers to a hybrid design while rendering the sound of the transistors inaudible.