Hearty Thanks to You, Munich High End 2022

Triumphing over multiple pandemic-enforced cancellations and postponements, the "is it really going to happen?" four-day event drew 9472 trade visitors from over 80 countries and 9878 consumers from 69 countries. Among them were 450 exhibitors from 40 countries and a grand 417 media representatives from 36 countries. Audio brands topped out at a whopping 800! Thanks to the customary high level of organization that has made Germany's High End Society such a central part of the audiophile industry, Munich High End 2022 was a resounding success. The industry-organized show attracted 19,767 visitors to the 28,000 square meters of halls and atriums it occupied in Munich's sprawling MOC Event Center.

Although I missed brand ambassador Alan Parsons (above), who was just awarded an OBE by Prince William, his greeting was reportedly as enthusiastic as was singer Lori Lieberman's. What no one could possibly miss, however, was the enthusiasm and excitement that electrified many an encounter. As exhausting as the show may have been, it was also one big glorious high. True, some Americans were forced to remain in Europe, quarantined due to COVID, and others are recovering at home after testing positive upon their return. But the excitement of reuniting with old friends and exploring new products continues to sustain us through it all.

With hopes that Munich High End will restore the customary shuttle buses for industry and press, we extend our sincerest thanks to the High End team of Claudia Kazner, Head of Press and Public Relations, Stefan Dreischärf, Managing Director, and those who served with him this year: Ali Ibrahim, Manuel Pinke, Bert Seidenstücker, and Fabienne Hohmann. We remain, as ever, grateful for your service.

Photos on this page: Julie Mullins