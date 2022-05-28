dCS Vivaldi One Apex

The briefest of visits to the dCS room in Munich revealed the Vivaldi One Apex ($95,000). Originally released as the Vivaldi One in 2017 to commemorate the company's 30th Anniversary, the MQA-friendly, single chassis, all-in-one network music player, CD/SACD transport and Master Clock, upsampler and DAC has resurfaced in new Apex form. Only 50 new Vivaldi One Apex units are available. The 250 owners of the original 30th Anniversary model can upgrade to full Apex status ($9500).

The reason I didn't spend much time in the room is that a Rossini Apex DAC is on the way to Port Townsend for review. Before long, I hope to have a handle on the sonic ramifications of the much-heralded Apex upgrade to dCS's Vivaldi and Rossini DACs and players.

From one box to three. On May 24, dCS introduced the new three-piece Lina headphone system. Lina includes a dedicated Network DAC ($12,750), headphone amplifier ($9100), and Grade 1 master clock with dual crystal oscillators ($7300). Due to ship at the end of June, with several videos and explanatory articles expected before then, Lina developed organically after head-fi lovers welcomed the optional class-A headphone amplifier that can added to the one-piece dCS Bartók streaming DAC with built-in upsampler and preamplifier.