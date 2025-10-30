Digital Processor Reviews

Streaming D/A processor. Inputs: Ethernet, asynchronous USB-B, two S/PDIF on RCA, two optical S/PDIF on TosLink, AES3 on XLR, HDMI-eARC, McIntosh MCT HD. Outputs: One pair each line-level XLR balanced, RCA unbalanced. DAC chip: ESS ES9028PRO. Frequency response: 20Hz–20kHz, ±0.5dB; 5Hz–60kHz, +0.5/–3dB. THD: 0.005%. S/N ratio (A-weighted): 100dB. Dynamic range: 100dB. Output impedance: 100 ohms, balanced and single-ended. Fixed output level 2.0V RMS single-ended, 4.0V RMS balanced. Adjustable output level 0–8V RMS single-ended and 0–16V RMS balanced. Ethernet, 10 Base-T or 100 Base-T. Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac. Bluetooth 5.0 with AVRCP, A2DP, aptX, aptX HD, aptX LL audio codecs. Supports UPnP, Apple AirPlay 2, Google Cast, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Qobuz Connect, Roon Ready. Supported audio formats: MP3, AAC, FLAC, ALAC, WMA, Ogg Vorbis, WAV, M4A, OGG, AIFF up to 32/768kHz PCM, DSD512. Max power consumption: 35W; Network standby: 0.5W. Included accessories: Wireless remote, power cord.17.5" (445mm) W × 6" (152mm) H × 17" (432mm) D. Weight: 20.5lb (9.3kg).AKF1014. Designed and manufactured in Binghamton, NY, USA.$4000. Approximate number of US dealers: >200. Warranty: 3 years, nontransferable.McIntosh Laboratory Inc., 2 Chambers St., Binghamton, NY 13903. Tel: (607) 723-3512. Web: mcintoshlabs.com.