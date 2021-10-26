The Kennedy Hi-Fi Room: PSB T600, NAD M33, Kimber Kable

(All prices are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.)

Do your speakers that go low and tight in the bass? Here's a test: Use your system to stream the tracks "Bubbles" by Yosi Horikawa and "Make us Stronger" by Ghost Rider. I heard these two tracks at the Kennedy Hi-Fi room; they were making the rounds at the show, and for good reason: They contain kick-butt bass sections, they’re 3D-spacious, and the music and sound are actually good.

The sound they made coming out of the 200Wpc, class-D NAD Masters Series M33 BluOS streaming DAC integrated amplifier ($6999; see Kal Rubinson's review, here.) and the PSB Synchrony T600 floorstanders ($11,000/pair; see John Atkinson's review in the November issue of Stereophile.) was jaw-dropping, not just in terms of bass, although wow that bass—pummeling, fast, and oh so tight—but of spaciousness, composure, tone, impact, and an overriding sense of musical expressiveness. This relatively inexpensive system was one of my favorites at the show. Wiring by Kimber Kable.