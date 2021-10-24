Wired with Sound: Marantz Model 30, Definitive Technology D15, Kimber Kable, Taurus, and Salamander Designs

(All prices are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated)

In the mood for an under $20,000 audiophile-grade system? Excellent, because I found one in the room sponsored by Wired with Sound. There, I met owner James Drew, a chap I liked as soon as he’d offered me a beer (which, for the record, I politely declined). On display was a simple (but potent) little system comprising a pair of 3-way Definitive Technology Demand D15 speakers ($3999/pair), the 100Wpc class-D Marantz Model 30 integrated amplifier ($3999; see Herb Reichert's review, here), and 30N SACD-streamer ($3999), with cabling by Kimber Kable, power conditioning by Taurus, and racks by Salamander Designs.