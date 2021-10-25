(All prices are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.)

Whether at the Toronto Audiofest or the Montreal one, Audio Note UK always has a room set up that is simple to string together, not very expensive, and eminently musical. It was no different at this year’s Toronto show, where cellist extraordinaire and Audio Note UK rep Vincent Bélanger once again took up MC’ing duties to present a system comprised of the Audio Note K-LX speakers in Slate finish ($8995), a CDT one transport ($6195), and a 28Wpc, class-A, push-pull Cobra EL34 integrated amp (yum, right?). It had never occurred to me before, but now it all made perfect sense: The sound of this system wasn’t unlike that of a cello: rich, resonant, earthy, and heart-tuggingly human.