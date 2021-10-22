The Toronto Audiofest Gets Underway

What would it be like to attend an audio show?

It's a reasonable question coming at the light-at-the-end-of-the-tunnel tail-end (fingers crossed) of a worldwide pandemic.

I'm about to find out because I'm at the 2021 Toronto Audiofest, held at the Westin Toronto Airport Hotel from October 22–24.

I don't know what to expect except that I already know it's going to be smaller than the prepandemic Toronto show I attended in 2019. Will it be different in other ways? Will it be awkward? Will people stay close to the walls to avoid close contact? Refuse to shake hands with old friends? Hold their breath in crowded elevators? (Although those safety protocols include a limit of two people per elevator.)

The organizers have said that they will refuse entry to visitors and exhibitors who are not fully vaxxed. (I am.) Protocols are in place to help ensure a safe environment. I'm sure there will be piles of masks (mandatory for walking around), and hand-sanitizer dispensers on every corner in every hallway. Visiting the Toronto Audiofest is surely safe—probably safer than going to the supermarket, the movies, or a sports event—any activity at which some of the people we share space are not vaccinated.

Still, even if it's safe, we could all be safer by staying at home and avoiding strangers (and friends) and large groups entirely. A lot of people have gotten used to being home alone, or just with family and close friends. It's likely to be a little bit weird.

But isn't that kind of the point? Didn't we get vaxxed so that we could start living normal-ish lives again? Truth is, I'm ready. And excited. I can't wait to go to an audio show again. I missed, missed, missed mingling with my audio tribe, listening to and seeing new gear, and writing show reports for Stereophile. I've missed all of it.

Won't you join me? I’m fully vaxxed and raring to go.