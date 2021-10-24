The Second Motet Room: PMC, Accuphase, Lumin, iFi, XLO, Modulus

(Prices are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated)

Okay, so what next?

BIG speakers, namely the 3-way PMC Fenestria ($90,000), which loomed tall in the second Motet room. Upstream components included an Accuphase A75 amplifier ($25,600), Accuphase C2850 preamplifier ($25,000), Lumin U1 streamer ($10,000), and—get this—an iFi Diablo DAC that retails for $1200!

Here was another room using a budget source to deliver music to an otherwise megabuck system. But the music coming from this system didn’t sound budget: It was lively, delicately rendered, and finely textured, which leads me to believe that these budget components—and here I'm referring not just to the iFi Diablo but also to the Earmen components I heard in other rooms as well as the $600 Audio-Technica EV33 phono cartridge in the Centre Hi-Fi room—must be outstanding values.

Back to this room: Stands and cables were by Modulum and XLO, respectively.