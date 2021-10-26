Final Words

So, all in all, how was it?

Let me break it down. On the one hand, handshakes were replaced with fist and elbow bumps, real smiles by eyes smiling over masks, whispers by conversations at regular volume. There were fewer attendees than at prepandemic shows, and fewer exhibitors. That situation will surely improve with time.

On the other hand, everyone there seemed to be having a good time. You could feel it in the air, the vibe; it felt like a mixture of relief and gratitude to be back among fellow audio passionates, reuniting with old friends and familiar faces, and seeing new faces, some of them young, with wide eyes and a spring in their step. Together, all of us, like a devoted flock of audio disciples, visited rooms that had incredible gear. We talked about gear and listened to great music. It’s part of our faith. It’s in our hearts.

I didn't meet one visitor or exhibitor who had a bad thing to say about their experience at the show. If there was one telling barometer of our industry’s state, it was the number of women and young people I saw—a larger proportion than I’ve ever seen before at a show.

So, “how was it?” It was great.