Final Words

You make me wish I had been there, Rob.
John Atkinson
John Atkinson
Technical Editor, Stereophile
Let me break it down. On the one hand, handshakes were replaced with fist and elbow bumps, real smiles by eyes smiling over masks, whispers by conversations at regular volume. There were fewer attendees than at prepandemic shows, and fewer exhibitors. That situation will surely improve with time.
On the other hand, everyone there seemed to be having a good time. You could feel it in the air, the vibe; it felt like a mixture of relief and gratitude to be back among fellow audio passionates, reuniting with old friends and familiar faces, and seeing new faces, some of them young, with wide eyes and a spring in their step. Together, all of us, like a devoted flock of audio disciples, visited rooms that had incredible gear. We talked about gear and listened to great music. It’s part of our faith. It’s in our hearts.
I didn't meet one visitor or exhibitor who had a bad thing to say about their experience at the show. If there was one telling barometer of our industry’s state, it was the number of women and young people I saw—a larger proportion than I’ve ever seen before at a show.
So, “how was it?” It was great.
Thank you, John.
Thank you very much for your excellent coverage (writing and photos) of the show. A few themes seem apparent in the industry: integrated amplifiers can compete with separates, impressive equipment is being designed in many countries (not just the USA, Canada, northern Europe and Japan), vinyl is still important and a wonderful system can be put together for a reasonable price (i.e. under 20k CDN).
And I think your observations are on point.
" it felt like a mixture of relief and gratitude to be back among fellow audio passionates,"
The first time I went to a restaurant after things opened back up, it hit me how nice it was hearing people around us laughing and having a good time.
After months of eating takeout at home or in the car (for the places that were farther away) I had forgotten that being around happy people can be such a good thing.
Were the anti-mask/anti-vax liberty protestors trying to disrupt the show a distraction?
Asking as someone who lives in what used to be the United States.