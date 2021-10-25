(Prices are in Canadian funds unless otherwise indicated.)

It's not often that I come across a piece of gear at an audio show that I pine to own. The Simaudio Moon 40th Anniversary Limited Edition system is in that category, but I'd better hurry: Production is limited to 40 systems.

The system comprises the 125Wpc Moon 600i v2 integrated amplifier and the Roon-ready 680D DAC. The package, including cabling, "starts at" $38,000, the price depending on—what? Finish? Cable choices? I'm not sure. Each unit’s side and front panels are finished in a "deluxe rose red color," and the top plate in a "millesime red." Absolutely gorgeous. The 600i v2 was feeding a pair of Dynaudio Confidence 60 speakers ($57,500; see Kal Rubinson's review of this speaker's little bro, the C30, here). The sound from this system was bold, layered, vivid, colorful, thrilling. You know what it wasn’t? It wasn't boring.