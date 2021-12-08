Features

The Importance of Tells: Installing a Phono Cartridge By Ear

Herb Reichert  |  Dec 8, 2021

In poker, "tells" are subtle physical or verbal actions that give away the strength of players' hands.

I am not a poker player, but I am an audiophile, and I use a variety of "tells" as my prime tools in critical listening. You know my worn-out line: "You can't hear what you're not listening for."

I use tells extensively during speaker placement. I use them most extensively, though, when installing and aligning phono cartridges. In that process, tells are a necessity because achieving the best possible sound depends on knowing when I have achieved the best possible sound.

For decades, I've known and worked with people who install expensive audio gear for a living. I've been one of those people myself. Today, I am fortunate to know a small cadre of highly skilled listeners who work professionally as turntable setter-uppers. Some of them design and manufacture tonearms, turntables, or cartridges. I've made it my job to wrangle setup tells out of these high-grade–cartridge whisperers.

More than steady hands, installing and aligning phono cartridges requires a few installation tools, some of which I'll mention below. The tools need not be expensive. You can set up a cartridge just fine with just a stylus pressure gauge and the free alignment protractor that came with your tonearm.

Long ago, my turntable setter-upper friend Michael Trei taught me to start every installation process with a visual inspection of the cantilever's relationship to the cartridge body. If the cantilever is not perfectly parallel to the cartridge body's sides, zenith must be set using only the cantilever (not the body) as a visual guide.

Some cartridge installers go one step further with their cantilever examination: They start their install using a microscope to verify that the contact patches on the diamond are positioned at an exact right angle to the cantilever's centerline (footnote 1). If they spot a deviation, they compensate for it during zenith adjustments by counter-rotating the cartridge by the same amount. This zenith-fixing solution is by necessity approximate, like every other cartridge alignment strategy—except setting VTF, which is precise.

VTF
Setting VTF is always critical, so the first thing I do after tightening the cartridge screws—snug but not tight—is set the tracking force to the exact center of its recommended range. I use a Riverstone Audio Precision Record-Level VTF gauge because it accurately measures tracking force at LP surface level. Measuring at the record surface is important because with some types of tonearms—and with ferromagnetic turntable platters like the one on the original Thorens TD-124—the force can vary dramatically with height.

Alignment
To set overhang, azimuth, zenith, and VTA (approximately, by eye), I use one or more LED flashlights, the magnifier on my iPhone, and either the sturdy, lasts-forever aluminum protractor supplied with the Dr. Feickert Analogue Blackbird turntable or the Acoustical Systems SMARTractor cartridge-alignment tool. The SMARTractor's bright, reflective surfaces and high-quality magnifier aid my eyes and show me more of what I need to see, improving my confidence that the alignments I make are true.

After setting overhang to within a quarter of a millimeter, I set null points using Löfgren "A," which is identical to Baerwald, with nulls at 66.0mm and 120.9mm. Then, with the headshell level and the cartridge and cantilever looking plumb and square with the right marks on the alignment jig, I snug-tighten the mounting screws and readjust VTF.

Antiskate
A few years ago, one of my German brothers, a tonearm designer, admonished me to use less antiskating force, saying that too much antiskate damages the stylus and the record grooves. I should get away from automatically adjusting side bias for modulation levels one rarely encounters in actual play, he explained. Instead, I should use a "softer" setting, one that results in even pressure on both groove walls during average modulation levels. To achieve that soft setting, he taught me to use a blank, groove-free record, adjusting the force until the tonearm moves slowly toward the record label. No tells needed here.

Azimuth
After setting the cartridge plumb on the alignment jig, I use tracks 2 & 3 of Analogue Productions' The Ultimate Analogue Test LP to fine-tune azimuth with a Musical Surroundings Fozgometer. The Fozgometer measures channel crosstalk, allowing users to accurately achieve electrical symmetry, which means the setup is also geometrically correct, assuming the cartridge is built accurately. If, however, the diamond's orientation is set out of square with the coil assembly, as sometimes happens, an additional tiny nudge adjustment will be necessary.

Footnote 1: See this month's Analog Corner.
NEXT: Page 2 »
ARTICLE CONTENTS

COMMENTS
tonykaz's picture
Submitted by tonykaz on December 8, 2021 - 6:21pm

With the importance of proper set-up, it's surprising how little reporting is done on the techniques involved. This piece is lonnnnnnng over-due, nice work !

You might also report on Phono cartridge's Life Span and how to listen for a deteriorating suspension .

Audiophiles, I've professionally encountered, seem to consider Phono Cartridge Set-up needing the steady hands & vision of a Watchmaker. Considering the cost of high quality Cartridges today, the process might better be left in the hands of someone with considerable history and experience . ( Analog reviewers do $10,000 phono carts like they're disposable desk drawer clutter -- which they turn into when they fail )

So ? where are the jeweller skilled cartridge repair people and why aren't they ever mentioned ?? ( they are out there )

Then again, cartridge set-up probably isn't anywhere-near as important as it once was to audiophiles who now seem to be record collectors of all the latest re-issues in triplicate.

We at Esoteric Audio had a dual trace Tektronix Scope ( mostly for showy BS purposes ) thanks for not recommending that sort of trickery.

Tony in Florida

volvic's picture
Submitted by volvic on December 9, 2021 - 8:32am

I enjoyed this very much. I have a Fozgometer and calibrate it several times before using it. Inevitably, after each measurement, I believe it has to be recalibrated again. It would surprise you how off some cartridge manufacturers are with their setups. Also, what are we to do if we have a tonearm with a fixed headshell?

The AnalogMagik has always fascinated me, despite the manufacturer's steep learning curve and cautionary clauses on getting exact measurements. I wish Mak would loan one out to Stereophile for a thorough review. If found to be an excellent tool, I think most of us would drop our hard-earned cash for one.

curmudgeon47's picture
Submitted by curmudgeon47 on December 9, 2021 - 9:30am

This article simply confirms my long ago decision to abandon vinyl:
it's too fiddly (whatever happened to straight line tracking tone
arms and plug-in phono carts?). Spend hours mounting a phono cart?
You gotta be kiddin' me. Recalibrating your calibration tools?
Cleaning records in expensive cleaning devices with expensive fluids? Rice paper record sleeves and plastic outer sleeves?
Adjusting rotational speed (belts stretch and wear out, dontcha
know ... ). And, best of all ... only 20 or so minutes of music
per side! Then you get to jump up (if you're young enough to jump,
that is ...) and turn the record over for another 20 minutes of
music (this is especially wonderful for symphonic music).

But this rant isn't going to cure any vinylphile of their addiction
to never-ending fiddling.

I shall stick with digital. I have a great DAC and many, many
shiny silver discs containing music not available on vinyl - or
at least new vinyl. I don't have to jump up every 20 minutes to
flip the disc, either. And lastly, I can buy CDs for $12-$15 new,
as opposed to double or treble that price for vinyl. I am happy
being a digiphile who doesn't have to fiddle with anything in order
to hear great music; I presume the vinylphiles are happy having to
fiddle with lots of things in order to hear great music.

Oh ... I forgot ... vinyl sounds soooooooo much better. Right? The
great god Fremer will reassure you in that belief should you have
any doubts ...

volvic's picture
Submitted by volvic on December 9, 2021 - 9:46am

Your name says it all.....

Anton's picture
Submitted by Anton on December 9, 2021 - 12:20pm

I don't have the time to waste on wine with corks and such, and the stemware matters not. Aging wine? Fuggetabout it.

Give me a screw top and let that God Bacchus try to reassure you otherwise.

Epicurianism is too fiddly.

I do admit to getting a chuckle from people whistling in the digital graveyard, so to speak.

Curmudgeon, don't let people enjoying vinyl bother you so much.

_____

"God Fremer?"

Please, only three people think that. And, other than you, two of them share his last name! :-D

(Harmless Mikey joke.)

X