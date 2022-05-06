Kevin Gray: Vinyl-Mastering Master

|Columns
This is a great piece of content. Reminds me of the stuff from the halcyon days of Audio magazine, Stereo Review, High Fidelity magazine et al that I first got turned onto as a teenager in the early 1970s.
It's so nice to hear something that's authentic and intrinsically about audio, and get away from the cable wars, audio woo, and oh you're just jealous of my non-performing $30,000 preamp.
Best of all, what Kevin Gray says in this interview means I am not crazy: real audiophiledom is grounded in the reality of how electronics works and how engineers -- whether recording, mastering, or the electrical engineers who designed the equipment -- apply science, real science, which starts from V=IR (though JA2 I would guess might say it starts with F=ma, and he would not be wrong. To that I say, may the force be with you!).
Thanks again, Mr. Matson, and I will check out your music.