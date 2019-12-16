News

Hi-Rez Audio Distinguished in Blind Testing

Jim Austin  |  Dec 16, 2019

Spectral analysis of a live blues band recording made by John Atkinson, showing content up to 40kHz, from "What's Going On Up There?"

With a few exceptions, audiophiles have long advocated high-rez music formats, believing that music should be recorded and presented in the highest fidelity possible, for our pleasure and posterity.

And yet a few people in our community, and many more outside it, have long maintained that CD is good enough—that, indeed, as a general principle, music at CD resolution is indistinguishable from high-rez music. And until recently, scientific evidence for the audibility of high-rez music, while not negligible, was thin.

It was not for lack of trying. Quite a few articles published in the relevant journals sought evidence of the audibility of higher bit depths and sampling rates. The results were mixed. In 2016, Joshua Reiss of the Queen Mary University of London published a meta-analysis combining results from 18 such studies, involving more than 400 participants and 12,500 trials, concluding that the experiments "showed a small but statistically significant ability of test subjects to discriminate high resolution content, and this effect increased dramatically when test subjects received extensive training." Some, though, thought the studies they chose were cherry-picked and so found the evidence weak (footnote 1).

At the October 2019 Audio Engineering Society convention in New York—just concluded as I write—Yuki Fukuda and Shunsuke Ishimitsu, both of Hiroshima City University, presented results that show quite clearly that listeners can distinguish sounds encoded and reproduced at different sampling frequencies. Their trials differed from the previous ones in one important way: Instead of exposing test subjects to music at different resolutions, they used test tones.

Specifically, they used two forms of spectrally "flat" signals: white noise and (Gaussian) impulse signals. White noise and impulse signals both have broadband content; they differ from each other in that in an impulse, all the frequency components are correlated in time, whereas for white noise the phase of the various frequency components is random.

The Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association defines the "CD format" as having sampling frequencies up to 48kHz and a bit depth of 16. Anything higher, in bit depth or sampling frequency, is considered high resolution. For these experiments, the two researchers used a bit depth of 16 in all trials so that their lowest sampling rate data would be classified as CD-rez, the others as high-rez.

Fukuda and Ishimitsu employed Gaussian impulse and white noise test signals at 48kHz, 96kHz, and 192kHz. The test had seven subjects, all young: The average age was right at 22. ABX comparisons were made between 48kHz and 96kHz signals, 48kHz and 192kHz signals, and 96kHz and 192kHz signals. In a different round of testing, they applied a different methodology: MUSHRA, for Multiple Stimuli with Hidden Reference and Anchor. This test, too, involved seven subjects. Two women participated in the ABX round and one woman in the MUSHRA round. For each methodology, both headphones and loudspeakers were employed.

The setups were modest. Loudspeakers were Eclipse TD-M by Japanese manufacturer Fujitsu Ten, a single-driver—hence intrinsically time-aligned—powered desktop loudspeaker. The Eclipse, which is out of production but last sold in the US for $1300/pair, accepts digital data via USB and Wi-Fi, but in these experiments appeared to be used via the analog input: a 3.5mm stereo jack. The researchers employed a Fostex HP-A4BL D/A converter, which retails for $600 and is widely available at a street price under $500.

A fast-roll-off linear-phase filter was employed to minimize aliasing distortion. Headphones were the Sennheiser HD 650. Tests were carried out in an anechoic chamber.

Applying the binomial test—the common p<0.05 assessment (footnote 2)—all but one of the ABX tests yielded decisive positive results, with p values well below 0.05. The most successful tests were those with loudspeakers and the Gaussian impulse; in those experiments, p was less than 0.0001 in all comparisons. The results of the MUSHRA study, evaluated using a two-way ANOVA analysis, were more tenuous but still supported a conclusion that "there is a possibility of a discrimination between Hi-Res and non-Hi-Res audio data."

In a brief email, Fukuda, the corresponding author on the paper, told me that next they intend to study whether people can distinguish among bit depths of 16, 24, and 32 bits at a 48kHz sampling frequency.

Beyond that, it would be good to see the test repeated with older listeners—with, presumably, less acute high-frequency hearing—and with a variety of loudspeakers, to determine which loudspeaker characteristics are most important for hearing such differences; the implications could be very important for loudspeaker design. Next, experiments could be carried out in a regular room, to determine whether such differences are audible in a domestic environment or whether the anechoic chamber is essential. I'd love to see the results of interviews with the test subjects, to hear their subjective listening impressions: What, precisely, did they hear from the high-rez? What are the subjective characteristics of high-rez test signals, relative to their lower-rez counterparts?

Finally, subjects trained using these test signals could then be exposed to carefully chosen music samples—maybe music with wood block or other percussion, resembling those Gaussian impulse signals but with more going on—and then gradually moving on to other kinds of music. Only then will we be in a position to identify the subjective characteristics of high-resolution music in a way that should satisfy objectivists.

Footnote 1: See John Atkinson's discussion of the Reiss analysis and the subsequent comments.

Footnote 2: A p<0.05 means that the possibility of the result occurring by chance is less than 5%.

rt66indierock's picture
Submitted by rt66indierock on December 16, 2019 - 8:15am

Jim, I think using an anechoic chamber it might be possible for well trained ears to hear differences but take Jon Whitledge's Magic Bus to a dry lake where the background noise is 17 dB and I start to have doubts about the differences being audible (Jon does this). In my office at night with the HVAC and my computer off, 23-27 dB of background noise, I doubt whether highly trained listeners can tell the difference. During the day, 36 to 42 dB of background noise in my office probably means it is not possible to hear the difference.

One way to look at this is if people cared about hi-res, there would be a market to stream it and download files. There isn't any real evidence a market exists for hi-res. It's been eighteen plus years of trying to push it with little to no results.

er1c's picture
Submitted by er1c on December 16, 2019 - 6:53pm

Silly me, trusting my own direct experience. I thought I liked 24 bit better! Now I know better than to trust my own ears

rt66indierock's picture
Submitted by rt66indierock on December 17, 2019 - 4:14pm

I don’t know about silly but if you are a longtime reader of Stereophile you should been a little suspicious when “There’s Life Above 20k” in 2000 was published. And you should have gotten steadily more suspicious year after year.

I am arguing when I make a recording you can’t reliably tell the difference between the 16/44.1 and the 24/96 versions.

I do a little test at the T.H.E Show. Let’s meet up and see if you can trust your ears. Or you could pass Mark Waldrep’s current test of his hi-res recordings.

But be warned, I introduced by girlfriend to a quite a few people at the Los Angeles & Orange County Audio Society Annual Gala this year with “this person trusted their ears.” Those people failed my test at T.H.E. Show 2019.

er1c's picture
Submitted by er1c on December 17, 2019 - 8:58pm

Being an Audiophile is about art and beauty and music and spirit and lifting ourselves up

PS- Greta has a posse

supamark's picture
Submitted by supamark on December 17, 2019 - 11:55pm

You didn't read the article, did you? They were testing sample rates (so - 48kHz vs 96kHz vs 192kHz) at a single bit depth. It even states in the article that their next experiment will be about bit depth (16 vs 24 vs 32 bits) while keeping the sampling rate the same (48kHz).

next time read the article, THEN troll

1/10 wouldn't read again.

drblank's picture
Submitted by drblank on December 17, 2019 - 12:51am

Those aren't good for listening since one can't sit through listening to a pair of speakers long enough to perform an actual listening test.

A proper listening room would have a flat response curve, but it would have TC60 reverberation times that people could listen for extended periods of times.

But yes, the room does impact one's ability to hear any differences, its just unfortunate that most people don't have proper listening environment, but some people can tell the difference even without having the best conditions..

jimtavegia's picture
Submitted by jimtavegia on December 17, 2019 - 6:25am

I can achieve a nearly -80db noise floor in my home studio. In my software. the metering will tell me what the noise floor is when my mics are open when I practice singing. If I use a large diaphragm mic they always pick up more of the "room noise" than any of my hand-held mics. This is especially true of my Rode NT-1A's as they only have 5db of self noise, incredibly quiet. If there is noise it is not the mic, but the room and the mic preamps. Most vocal mics pick up less room noise, but also have self noise that is 17db or higher, some up to 23 db of self noise. Also helps if you some form of AC line noise filter on your power supplies to your gear. Even cheap ones are better than none.

The real issue of this noise is at what frequency does it appear? If you have noise that is at or below 30hz and your speakers or headphones can't reproduce it, it really doesn't matter. You probably can't hear it, yet it will show up on your metering in your recording software...it might even be as high as -50 or -60db. You can find out at what frequency this noise is by looking at the FFT of the wave form and it will tell you frequency of the noise and then you can decide whether it matters or not. Most of this noise is not as broad in spectrum as we hear from analogue tape from cassettes or R2Rs. Most of this sits at -60db or higher and really limits the dynamic range of recordings, mostly the long reverb tails that fall into this high noise floor.

I still recall JA1 talking about a recording session he had in a large hall and trying to find the source of some ambient room noise, only to find it was the HVAC system on the roof of an adjoining building . Not much to be done about that. Most of my location recording work, this noise is generally HVAC related and once turned off I can get a low noise floor, other than the folks as part of the audience.

You must find the frequencies of the ambient noise in the room by recording it and then viewing it by FFT. Then you can decide if it matters or not. Depending upon how resolving your audio system is will determine if it is problematic or not. In your home your refrigerator and HVAC will be the biggest noise source, other than children playing , door bell, phone ringing, or the dog barking at a bad time.

eriks's picture
Submitted by eriks on December 16, 2019 - 9:34am

One thing I've noticed over the last 10 years of listening:

A DAC's performance at Redbook varies a great deal.

Some DACs perform a lot better with 44/16 than others, and have a very small step up, if any, to 96/24. The Mytek Brooklyn is a good example as are some Schiit models.

This gap has all but disappeared of late. With the ARC DAC 8 for instance (which I owned concurrently with the Brooklyn) you could certainly hear a difference. Was this the clocks? Was it the rolloff filter? I don't know.

But of this I am certain: The revolution in Redbook performance has happened recently and the importance of HiRez files has greatly diminished for me.

doak's picture
Submitted by doak on December 16, 2019 - 10:17am

Yawnnnnn.....

volvic's picture
Submitted by volvic on December 16, 2019 - 11:50am

I can only speak from my experiences, yes, early 16 bit wasn't very good, got better in the 90's and as I have said on these very pages, it is good enough when played through a computer setup and not a CD player. Having said that I just recently got into SACD having purchased a Pioneer player and an Arcam FMJ DV139 player because it dawned on me, I have quite a few SACD's, including quite a few of the Esoteric ones. The rule of thumb is if the recording was properly done, high-rez benefits the listening experience, even to my 54 year old ears. If the recording is poor like the Karajan's 80's Tchaikovsky symphonies then not even Esoteric's engineers can breathe new life into it. The ESoteric SACD is no different from my vinyl version and just slightly fuller in high-rez than the 16 bit. But if you weren't comparing them you really wouldn't be missing much. The Esoteric SACD of Miles Davis' Sketches of Spain shines, whereas those 90's Columbia CD reissues were horrid. The vinyl can be good too, but my pressings from the 90's include a Canadian pressing and a European one both are ok but not standouts. In short, high rez does benefit musical enjoyment and the differences can be heard, but they are not as clear cut on every recording and the advances in 16 bit recording technology has definitely closed the gap. But I will continue to purchase SACD's as some of the high resolution results can be quite impressive. One man's opinion.

Anton's picture
Submitted by Anton on December 16, 2019 - 12:37pm

I'm glad they are investigating what and how we hear things, I certainly prefer my (Gaussian) impulse signals played back in hi rez.

It will be interesting to see where in the audioband these things are most audible.

I have never been fooled by MP3, but have missed the ball with some hi rez vs. Redbook playback.

This is such a fun hobby, much like wine: seeing what we can elucidate about a subjective experience under blind conditions is great fun, to me.

I think Volvic summed it up pretty well!

Jason Victor Serinus's picture
Submitted by Jason Victor Serinus on December 16, 2019 - 1:01pm

On my Rossini DAC, which upsamples to 24/384, I still hear major differences between 16/44.1 and hi-rez. The soundstage is wider, more extended from top to bottom, and most definitely deeper. Spaces between the notes are more profound, colors more saturated, and images weightier.

I insist on reviewing hi-rez whenever it is available. In fact, if it's available for download and streaming, but the label will only supply 16/44.1, I review something else. I want to review the best that's available to Stereophile's readers.

eriks's picture
Submitted by eriks on December 16, 2019 - 1:36pm

You wrote:

On my Rossini DAC, which upsamples to 24/384, I still hear major differences between 16/44.1 and hi-rez

So, how do you ascribe responsibility for this? How do you say it is the fault of the sampled data, vs. the DAC not performing as well as it should with 44/16?

For decades we have said it must be the sample rate, and the war has raged between the theorists and the consumerists. My ears used to tell me that Hi Rez performed better. At least with DACs I can afford, I've heard that gap disappear within hte span of a handful of years. Did they get better with 44/16? Are they not that good at Hi Rez? Do clocks and filters built into cheap chips now perform in a better league?

I don't know, but since you have access, I encourage you to listen to the gap itself with something like a Mytek and compare it to your Rossini.

Jason Victor Serinus's picture
Submitted by Jason Victor Serinus on December 16, 2019 - 1:44pm

No time to do it now, but I have both a Mytek Brooklyn Plus and Manhattan II here. Which do you prefer for the test? It's gonna take a while - reviews come first - but I'll try.

eriks's picture
Submitted by eriks on December 16, 2019 - 8:14pm

Only because it's the one I own. :) I've not been able to audition the Manhattan.

Another DAC which I've heard this from however was a Schiit. Again, great Redbook, and slim improvement if any on hi Rez.

supamark's picture
Submitted by supamark on December 18, 2019 - 12:12am

only because it's a fairer comparison. Also, if Mytek ever releases a blue one... rofl

I think it'd be even more interesting if you ever get a topline R-2R ladder DAC (or even Herb's Schiit Yggdrasil) to compare to the Manhattan and Rossini. I personally find delta/sigma DACs to sound "squishy" and smeared compared to Schiit's multi-bit DACs (including my own recordings from back in the day, with which I'm very familiar). I've never had a chance to listen to a dCS DAC, but I'm curious since it's yet another conversion method and likely sounds unique.

fbailiey's picture
Submitted by fbailiey on December 16, 2019 - 1:15pm

Did I read that correctly - there were only 7 test subjects, all students? This is the best you can do to support your headline "Hi-Rez Audio Distinguished in Blind Testing"? I like HD music, but having to dredge up a report like this to make your point is not likely to convince many non-believers.

John Atkinson's picture
Submitted by John Atkinson on December 16, 2019 - 1:58pm
fbailiey wrote:
Did I read that correctly - there were only 7 test subjects, all students? This is the best you can do to support your headline "Hi-Rez Audio Distinguished in Blind Testing"?

I don't understand your objection. In the text it says that "The most successful tests were those with loudspeakers and the Gaussian impulse; in those experiments, p was less than 0.0001 in all comparisons." That means that the probability of the identification being due to chance was just 0.01%. That is pretty convincing evidence, I would have thought.

John Atkinson
Technical Editor, Stereophile

fbailiey's picture
Submitted by fbailiey on December 16, 2019 - 6:30pm

I'm no scientist, but what I take from this is that hi-rez sounds different using test signals with college kids, but is less useful for music, which therefore implies that HD is overkill for music. I'm a hi-rez supporter, but this is not gong to help with the general public to put a message like this out there IMO. That message being that you have to be a college kid listening to test signals to tell the difference.

Jason Victor Serinus's picture
Submitted by Jason Victor Serinus on December 16, 2019 - 10:52pm

is not going to be convinced one way or the other by a study published by Hiroshima City University, just as it not going to be swayed one way or the other by ceaseless debates about / condemnations of MQA on audio sites. If they hear a difference, and it doesn't cost them an arm and a leg to do so, they will change their listening habits. Now that we have Amazon Music HD, which can potentially reach far more people than Qobuz or Tidal, the shift could happen sooner rather than later.

rt66indierock's picture
Submitted by rt66indierock on December 17, 2019 - 4:28pm

You would be surprised how easy is to convince true believers of hi-res recordings the general public can't hear a difference. So far it's been pretty easy to convince the general public MQA doesn't sound better. Funny thing is there is interest Dolby Atmos in the small part of the general public that cares about sound quality. The question is will it deliver better sound to the general public?

supamark's picture
Submitted by supamark on December 18, 2019 - 12:57am

recorded live for surround/Atmos (or with *really good* DSP reverb) it would be simple to demonstrate the superiority but difficult to get many to shell out the cash (and living space) for a proper set up, especially Atmos due to the height speakers. Surround really blows away 2 channel stereo for acoustic music recorded in a real space, for other music... meh. I mostly listen to non-acoustic stuff and nightclubs sound like crap, I don't want that in my living room.

If I want to hear that wrap around acoustic sound I can go see it live and get better immersion than any surround set-up could ever provide (I spent a couple years recording classical music professionally - always two mic stereo). and yeah, recording engineers are generally at least as picky about sound as audiophiles, and spend a lot more time listening - I'd trust a good engineer's ears over any reviewer's any day. It's mostly mastering engineers and record labels that are responsible for the horribly compressed/clipped sound of most non-vinyl releases today. Vinyl only escapes because it can't take the level lol. If they ever find a way to make vinyl super loud with no dynamics they'll do it.

It's like wine tasting, with training there are of people who can pick out the vinyard and year of a wine while it all tastes like grape juice with vodka mixed in to me. I'm kinda like that with audio (i.e. the crunches of a corn vs. potato chip sound distinctly different to me), and the synesthesia helps too lol (it's common among recording engineers).

jimtavegia's picture
Submitted by jimtavegia on December 17, 2019 - 7:39am

Will never care about this issue, ever. Streaming at 256 or 320 kbps is enough for them even if it is 1/4 the data of redbook CD Quality. I believe this is the reason that so many $399 turntables are sold to many happy customers. Even at this level an LP will sound better than an MP3.

I doubt that most of the computer listeners are not even using any type of USB DAC for their audio listening, or even a decent set of cans. Even if they bought a DragonFly or a usb dac like the Focusrite Scarlette or Steinberg UR-22 which are about $160, I would believe they cared about sound quality. Trying to convert the masses is most difficult. The NY Times and WSJ don't help much as Mr. Fremer has pointed out.

supamark's picture
Submitted by supamark on December 18, 2019 - 1:05am

would like to see a larger sample size, and like Jim said more variety in age in test subjects. Also, speakers that have multiple drivers (even the LS50 if they want a point source) like in the real world. I do like that they're sticking to one aspect (bit depth, sample rate) at a time.

jimtavegia's picture
Submitted by jimtavegia on December 16, 2019 - 3:09pm

If you want to check this out yourself, my build 12 version of Sony SoundForge Audio Studio, across the bottom, has not only the spectrum display, the scope you can use to insure you have a stereo signal, and it has to the lower right a full graphic EQ which will show you the frequency spread of your track. Instead of guessing that you have HF detail, now you can verify it. Magix now owns the Sony line of software.

I have used this and Sony CD Architect for burning discs, with great success.

jimtavegia's picture
Submitted by jimtavegia on December 16, 2019 - 3:10pm

It can handle file formats up to 24/192.

pbarach's picture
Submitted by pbarach on December 16, 2019 - 3:13pm

There are so many examples of studies in medicine and psychology with striking findings that could not be replicated. A commonly cited example is the study by Bem that purported to show the existence of psi (psychic powers): https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/follow-up-on-bems-psi-research/

The statistical power of the study is relatively low given the number of participants (N = 7) and in spite of the low p value. Personally I often hear differences in favor of hi-res, but as a Boulder-model-trained psychologist, I'd want to see some replications. And whether this study's findings can be generalized to music is unknown, and I like JA's suggestions for further research.

jimtavegia's picture
Submitted by jimtavegia on December 16, 2019 - 3:23pm

I have 4 Tascam SDHC card recorders, all of them can record 2496 as wave or (bwf) broadcast wave files. My DR-680MKII can do two tracks of 24/192 and 6 tracks of 24/96. I love 24/96 and find it to be very smooth and analogue like for those into vinyl. I was, and still am to a degree, but as I have given my sons 3 of my TTs and have only kept my Dual 502 with a Rega 202 arm installed. I am about the cull through all my vinyl over the holidays and get rid of the lps that don't sound very good. Too many I am afraid. I still have 4 SACD players that are also DVD players and I can burn 2496 discs on DVD-Rs and play them in all of those players. THAT was the original promise of digital, now fulfilled in my mind. Many albums I've bought as HD downloads have been burned to DVD-Rs.

I had two lps from a fav piano/vocalist from the 1980's, and the lps sounded so bad to me I had to put them away as my middle son will get them and many others shortly.

My old ears can't really tell much, if any, difference from 24/96 and 24/192, but I can say that I love all of my SACDs. I think that 24/192 needs a super stable clock and don't have one to use at that format. I can surely hear the difference when I record 16/44.1 vs. 24/96. Even my 72 year old ears can do that.

JBLMVBC's picture
Submitted by JBLMVBC on December 16, 2019 - 6:28pm

Reminds me of people who claim they can't differentiate superlative wines from wines sold by the gallon... Often, this is a cheap excuse for ignorance and lack of curiosity: it is much easier and less expensive to experience some of the best wines in the world than some of the best cars, stereos in the world.
Back to sound, Hi Rez is like 45 RPM versus 33 RPM. If you can't notice the difference -dynamics, clarity of tone, resolution of instruments, stage depth, micro-information- then no need to spend $1,000s in audiophile products...

Archimago's picture
Submitted by Archimago on December 16, 2019 - 7:18pm
Graham Luke's picture
Submitted by Graham Luke on December 16, 2019 - 8:34pm

...you've gone and done it now, Jim...

downunderman's picture
Submitted by downunderman on December 17, 2019 - 1:00am

As a test environment this appears to come very (blindingly) close to cracking it - one addition could be for the subjects to go through a hearing test beforehand to establish the state (frequency range) of their hearing.

jeffhenning's picture
Submitted by jeffhenning on December 17, 2019 - 1:43pm

Here has been my experience:

• Recording at 24 bits as opposed to 16 bits offers much more benefit than going from 44.1/48kHhz than double those sampling rates (256 times the resolution as opposed to just 2)

• Not that it's an issue anymore, but if you do have only 16 bit multitracks to mix from, mixing them into 24 or 32 bit masters will sound better than a cumulative 16 bit mix... though not drastically

• Obviously, 96kHz and 24 or, better, 32 bit recording is preferred. I'm very dubious that a higher sample rate is really worthwhile. Having done some experimenting on it myself, I'm not finding sample rates above 96kHz to be worth the data space or processor overhead.

dial's picture
Submitted by dial on December 18, 2019 - 3:29am

I used to do some blind tests in the past, now don't have the ears no more to find huge differences. But often, the day after, I found some records were better or worse, why remains a mystery. Often it was with analog gear (ah those hi-end cartridges !).

X