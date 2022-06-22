John Quick Moves to Dynaudio

[With this post, Stereophile to begins posting industry news—items that ultimately will appear in the magazine in the Industry Update section—online when it's still fresh.]

After a dozen years as General Manager of dCS Americas, well known industry veteran John Quick has joined Dynaudio North America with the title Vice-President for Sales & Marketing, Americas. Quick will work alongside Michael Manousselis, Dynaudio N.A.'s president, to develop and refine Dynaudio's sales channels, marketing efforts, and brand awareness across its home and professional audio offerings in the US, Canada, and Central and South America.

Quick's move is the latest step in a career that most recently saw him acting as dCS's brand ambassador, business manager, public relations manager, and dealer account and training manager for the US and Canada. Previously, he imported and represented high-end audio brands from Europe and Canada. Before that, he worked in A/V retail and held national sales management positions at Aerial Acoustics and Lenbrook America.

"In considering multiple opportunities, this was the most interesting one for me at this time in my career," John told Stereophile. "My experience with Dynaudio dates from when I was a hobbyist in the late '80s and early '90s. I owned speakers that used Dynaudio drivers and even sold Dynaudio loudspeakers for a short spell when I worked in retail in Massachusetts.

"Beyond that, Mike Manousselis and I met about 15 years ago. We developed a friendship and have endeavored to support each other professionally since then in any way we could."

"I am as excited by the opportunity to make a difference for a company that has a great heritage and potential as I am impressed by the breadth of Dynaudio's product offerings and the range of end users they speak to. Dynaudio makes excellent products, starting with their entry-level series all the way up to the higher end and more exotic offerings. They also have a pedigree in professional audio, and at one point owned 70% of the professional monitor market.

"Dynaudio speakers perform at a very high level because their designs take full advantage of the company's in-house technology. I intend to use all my resources to increase the brand profile to the level it deserves."

Dynaudio North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Danish premium audio manufacturer Dynaudio. The company also distributes Octave Audio electronics from Germany.