Analog Manufaktur Germany (AMG) Event in Wisconsin

What a gorgeous device.
As one who streams , exclusively , I honestly must classify it in the same category I would place a USB-powered buggy whip.
Why would anyone want to whip a USB powered buggy; and perhaps more to the point, why would anyone want a USB powered buggy regardless the whipping?
Pricing for this record player seems to be US-$30k MSRP.
http://www.amg-turntables.com/amg-viella-forte-turntable/
Not sure which is more nonsensical.
Virtue signalling has much the same function in audio that it does elsewhere: To cast the purveyor in a positive light by projecting his or her limited depth onto a person or persons wished to be inferior.
Of course the trick to fine analog-based musical reproduction is to explore depth; to have the capacity to enjoy another domain and realm, to soak in the time machine of recorded sound, to transcend the apparent and get right into the sensory, ethereal, and seemingly impossible.
Maybe this is why just by existing it has such an uncanny propensity for drawing irrelevant aspersions right out of the woodwork.