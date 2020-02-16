News

Analog Manufaktur Germany (AMG) Event in Wisconsin

Stereophile Staff  |  Feb 16, 2020

Thursday, February 20, 7:00–10:00pm: Garth Leerer and Ken Bowers of Musical Surroundings, importers of AMG turntables and Hana phono cartridges, will be at Ultra Fidelis HiFi, 7125 W. North Avenue, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, demonstrating the new AMG Viella Forte turntable. AMG'S Giro and Viella 12 'tables will also be on hand. Food and beverages from Charles E. Fromage and Stock House Brewing Company will fortify attendees for the task of listening to lots of great music. RSVP is required, by email (dominique.evans@ultrafi.com) or phone: (414) 221-0200.

partain's picture
Submitted by partain on February 17, 2020 - 5:56am

What a gorgeous device.

As one who streams , exclusively , I honestly must classify it in the same category I would place a USB-powered buggy whip.

JRT's picture
Submitted by JRT on February 17, 2020 - 7:22am

Why would anyone want to whip a USB powered buggy; and perhaps more to the point, why would anyone want a USB powered buggy regardless the whipping?

Pricing for this record player seems to be US-$30k MSRP.

http://www.amg-turntables.com/amg-viella-forte-turntable/

Not sure which is more nonsensical.

JHL's picture
Submitted by JHL on February 17, 2020 - 9:52am

Virtue signalling has much the same function in audio that it does elsewhere: To cast the purveyor in a positive light by projecting his or her limited depth onto a person or persons wished to be inferior.

Of course the trick to fine analog-based musical reproduction is to explore depth; to have the capacity to enjoy another domain and realm, to soak in the time machine of recorded sound, to transcend the apparent and get right into the sensory, ethereal, and seemingly impossible.

Maybe this is why just by existing it has such an uncanny propensity for drawing irrelevant aspersions right out of the woodwork.

