A Yamaha Event Near Los Angeles

Thursday March 19th, 5–8pm: Shelley's Stereo, 22102 Clarendon St. in Woodland Hills, CA, will host representatives from Yamaha for a Yamaha 5000-series listening party. Appetizers, wine, and other refreshments will be provided. Shelley's will be holding a raffle, for prizes. No need to RSVP. BYOV—Bring Your Own Vinyl—optional.