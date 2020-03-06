- REVIEWS
Loudspeakers Digital Sources Accessories
- RECOMMENDED
- COLUMNS
- SHOWS
Consumer Electronics Show Miscellaneous
- NEWS
- FORUMS
- GALLERIES
- SUBSCRIBE
A Yamaha Event Near Los Angeles
Stereophile Staff | Mar 6, 2020
Thursday March 19th, 5–8pm: Shelley's Stereo, 22102 Clarendon St. in Woodland Hills, CA, will host representatives from Yamaha for a Yamaha 5000-series listening party. Appetizers, wine, and other refreshments will be provided. Shelley's will be holding a raffle, for prizes. No need to RSVP. BYOV—Bring Your Own Vinyl—optional.
- Log in or register to post comments
|Loudspeakers
|Analog Sources
|Music
|Show Reports
|Show Reports Latest News
|
Recommended
Components
the Year
|
Shop
© 2020 Stereophile
AVTech Media Americas Inc., USA
All rights reserved
AVTech Media Americas Inc., USA
All rights reserved