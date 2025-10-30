Efficient and focused like the brand he represents, Technics business and development manager Bill Voss arrived in Hasbrouck Heights with a full array of Technics offerings including the direct-drive Technics SL-1210GME Master Edition turntable in a world debut ($TBA) and the recently released SL-50C compact turntable ($899).

The SL-50C compact turntable.

Available in limited quantities, the SL-1210GME Master Edition turntable (bundled at T.H.E. Show with a Nagaoka MP-700 cartridge) includes a new twin-rotor, coreless direct-drive motor for stable rotation; a ΔΣ-Drive (delta-sigma drive) motor control technology, which is said to suppress vibrations from the motor for more accurate rotation; an antivibration structure with a three-layer platter and a four-layer cabinet construction; high-damping silicon insulators within the four feet using αGEL; a magnesium tonearm for “high initial motion sensitivity” according to the website, and a low-noise, low-voltage power circuit with a switching power supply.

Supporting the turntables, Voss brought the SC-C70MK2 all-in-one hi-fi system ($1299), SL-G700M2-S SACD/CD network player ($3999), SU-GX70PP-S networking integrated amplifier ($2499), SU-G700M2-S digital integrated amplifier ($3499), SU-R1000 digital integrated amplifier ($11,999), and the SA-C600 networking digital integrated amp/streamer/CD player ($1299). Loudspeakers included the SB-C600 bookshelf loudspeakers ($1499/pair), SC-CX700-K active networking loudspeaker ($3499/pair), and SB-G90M2 floorstanding loudspeaker ($3999/ea.).

On the Technics system, the SL-1210GME Master Edition turntable and SU-R1000 digital integrated amplifier drove the SB-G90M2 floorstanding loudspeakers to produce a direct, punchy, engaging experience. The sound was no-frills, honest. I'm currently reviewing the SL-50C compact turntable, and it shares its upper-tier siblings' knack for delivering solid sound with value-filled components.