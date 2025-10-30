News

Technics reveals the SL-1210GME Master Edition turntable

Ken Micallef Oct 30, 2025
Efficient and focused like the brand he represents, Technics business and development manager Bill Voss arrived in Hasbrouck Heights with a full array of Technics offerings including the direct-drive Technics SL-1210GME Master Edition turntable in a world debut ($TBA) and the recently released SL-50C compact turntable ($899).

The SL-50C compact turntable.

Available in limited quantities, the SL-1210GME Master Edition turntable (bundled at T.H.E. Show with a Nagaoka MP-700 cartridge) includes a new twin-rotor, coreless direct-drive motor for stable rotation; a ΔΣ-Drive (delta-sigma drive) motor control technology, which is said to suppress vibrations from the motor for more accurate rotation; an antivibration structure with a three-layer platter and a four-layer cabinet construction; high-damping silicon insulators within the four feet using αGEL; a magnesium tonearm for “high initial motion sensitivity” according to the website, and a low-noise, low-voltage power circuit with a switching power supply.

Supporting the turntables, Voss brought the SC-C70MK2 all-in-one hi-fi system ($1299), SL-G700M2-S SACD/CD network player ($3999), SU-GX70PP-S networking integrated amplifier ($2499), SU-G700M2-S digital integrated amplifier ($3499), SU-R1000 digital integrated amplifier ($11,999), and the SA-C600 networking digital integrated amp/streamer/CD player ($1299). Loudspeakers included the SB-C600 bookshelf loudspeakers ($1499/pair), SC-CX700-K active networking loudspeaker ($3499/pair), and SB-G90M2 floorstanding loudspeaker ($3999/ea.).

On the Technics system, the SL-1210GME Master Edition turntable and SU-R1000 digital integrated amplifier drove the SB-G90M2 floorstanding loudspeakers to produce a direct, punchy, engaging experience. The sound was no-frills, honest. I'm currently reviewing the SL-50C compact turntable, and it shares its upper-tier siblings' knack for delivering solid sound with value-filled components.

Company Info

Technics
www.technics.com

T.H.E. New York International Audio Show

Technics reveals the SL-1210GME Master Edition turntable

Grado adds Signature S750 with new S2 driver and "B" cushion

Crystal Cable introduces Infinite Dream cable series

Vivid Audio introduces Giya Cu loudspeakers featuring technology from Moya M1

PSB Speakers launches SubSeries BP7 powered subwoofer

Audio Vision San Francisco "Experience the Future of Sound" weekend: Oct 18–19

From Simaudio's Moon: A new product, a new series

Scott McGowan launches Sprout HiFi after 17 years at PS Audio

Qobuz Connect comes to BluOS for direct high-resolution app-to-player streaming

Rutherford Audio named TADL’s consumer distributor for Canada and the US

mbl has a new owner, says future is secure

Five-alarm fire storms resolution A/V in Red Hook, Brooklyn

Harman closes Sound United deal

UK Hi‑Fi Show Live Returns to Ascot This Weekend

TEAC PD-507T Expands Reference 500 Series with Transport-Only CD Playback

T.H.E. New York International Audio Show

McIntosh DS200 streaming D/A processor

Technics reveals the SL-1210GME Master Edition turntable

System Audio Legend 40.2 Silverback wireless streaming loudspeaker

Warsaw premieres and triumphs

Gramophone Dreams #102: Stax SR-007S Earspeakers

Rewinding: Revox Bets Big on Tape's Comeback

This man will sell you a house to go with your stereo

The "Warsaw Show" Prepares to Open

Dynaudio Contour 20 Black Edition loudspeaker

T+A Symphonia streaming receiver

Re-Tales #59: Natural Sound's Half Century in Hi-Fi

Brilliant Corners #32: the Air Tight ATM-2Plus amplifier, Tube Rolling, and Joni Mitchell's <I>Hejira</I>

Analog Corner #216: The Power of Vinyl and the NVO SPA-II phono preamplifier

Grado adds Signature S750 with new S2 driver and "B" cushion

In Defense of Sticker Shock

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement