Tube Preamp Reviews

Octave Audio Jubilee preamplifier Associated Equipment

Sidebar 2: Associated Equipment

Digital sources: dCS Varèse five-piece music system, dCS Rossini CD/SACD transport; EMM Labs DV2i DAC, Meitner MA3 Integrated DAC; Innuos Nazaré Music Server and PhoenixNET network switch; Small Green Computer Sonore opticalModule Deluxe (2); Broadcom/Avago AFBR-5718PZ 1GB SX-SFP Gen-5 fiberoptic modules (2); Nordost QSource linear power supply (2); Sonore Audiophile linear power supply; Synology 5-bay 1019+ NAS with Ferrum Hypsos linear/switching hybrid power supply; ASUS AX6000 and RT-AX88U Pro mesh routers and Netgear Nighthawk modem; 2023 Apple iPad Pro and 2025 MacBook Air.
Preamplifiers: Dan D'Agostino Relentless, Soulution 727.
Power amplifiers: Dan D'Agostino Momentum M400 MxV monoblocks, Accuphase A-300 monoblocks.
Loudspeakers: Wilson Audio Specialties Alexia V with Acoustic Diodes, Wilson LōKē subwoofers.
Cables: Digital: Nordost Odin 2, Valhalla 2 (USB and Ethernet), Frey 2 (USB adapter); AudioQuest WEL Signature, Wireworld Platinum Starlight Cat8 Ethernet; OM1 62.5/125 multimode duplex fiberoptic. Interconnect (XLR): Nordost Odin 2 and Blue Heaven (subwoofer), AudioQuest Dragon. Speaker: Nordost Odin 2, AudioQuest Dragon. AC: Nordost Odin 2, Valhalla 2; AudioQuest Dragon and Firebird; Kimber PK10 Palladian. Umbilical: Ghent Audio Canare on NAS; QSource Premium DC cables with Lemo terminations for QSources.
Accessories: Grand Prix Monza 8-shelf double rack and amp stands, 1.5" Formula platform; Symposium Ultra Platform; Nordost 20A QB8 Mark III, QKore 1 and 6; Titanium and Bronze Sort Kones, Sort Lifts; Stromtank S-4000 MK-II XT power generator, SEQ-5 Audio Distribution Bar; AudioQuest Niagara 7000 and Niagara 5000 power conditioners, NRG Edison outlets; Environmental Potentials EP2050EE surge protector/filter; Wilson Audio Pedestals; Artnovion Lagos and Alps diffusers and bass corner traps; A/V RoomService Polyflex diffusers; Resolution Acoustics room treatment; Stillpoints Clouds (8); HRS DPX-14545 Damping Plates; Marigo Aida CD mat.
Dedicated music room: 20' L × 16'4" W × flattens at 9'4" H.—Jason Victor Serinus

Company Info

Octave Audio
Ruetaeckerstrasse 5
76307 Karlsbad
Germany
jq@dynaudiousa.com
+49 7248 3278
octave.de

ARTICLE CONTENTS

