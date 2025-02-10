Tube Preamp Reviews

Octave Audio Jubilee preamplifier Specifications

Sidebar 1: Specifications

Description: Zero feedback, hybrid (tube/solid state), two-channel preamplifier with external power supply and remote volume control. Optional discrete Stepped Attenuator (47 Position, 0.1dB channel matching) volume control and HT bypass. Tube complement (4×) ECC82 (12AU7). Balanced input with input transformer, Ground Lift. Inputs: 2 pairs balanced (XLR), 4 pairs unbalanced (RCA). Outputs: 2 pairs balanced (XLR), 2 pairs unbalanced (RCA), 1 pair unbalanced Monitor/Tape (RCA). Frequency response: 3Hz–100kHz, ±1.5dB. Input impedance: 2k ohms balanced (XLR), 100k ohms unbalanced (RCA). Output impedance: 33 ohms unbalanced (RCA), ~66 ohms balanced (XLR). Maximum output voltage: 8V. S/N ratio: >90dB on high gain, >98dB on low gain. Low, 10dB/17.5dB (RCA, Gain Low/High), 16dB/23.5dB (XLR, Gain Low/High). THD: 0.1% @ 3V/7.5k ohms. Power consumption: 60W.
Dimensions: 17.2" (435mm) W × 6" (152mm) H × 19" (480mm) D for preamp/8.7" (220mm) W × 6" (152mm) H × 19" (480mm) D for PSU. Weight: 38lb (17.2kg) preamp/25.4lb (11.5kg) PSU.
Finish: Silver or Black with choice of stone or wood inlays: slate, granite, or on request, jungle stone, birch, walnut, or makassar burl.
Serial numbers of units reviewed: 6119593 (auditioned), 6119179 (measured). Manufactured in Germany.
Price: $42,000; optional stepped attenuator costs $3500 extra. Approximate number of North American dealers: 12. Warranty: 5 years on electronics with warranty registration, 1 year on tubes.
Manufacturer: Octave Audio, Ruetaeckerstrasse 5, 76307 Karlsbad, Germany. Tel: +49 7248 3278. Web: octave.de. US distributor: Dynaudio North America, 500 Lindberg Ln., Northbrook, IL 60062. Tel: (847) 730-3280. Email: jq@dynaudiousa.com, mnm@dynaudio.com.

