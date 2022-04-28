Gryphon Tantalizes and Teases with the Apex amplifier and Commander preamplifier

Some would call it a tease; others would call it sheer torture. That's how I, who fell in love with the sound of's 2021 Amplification Component of the Year, Gryphon's Essence monoblock power amplifier , felt seeing a static display in place of hearing the new, humongous Gryphon Apex power amplifier ($99,000/chassis).

"It's the most impressive amplifier made," said Gryphon's Rune Skov about a silent, 450lb component that outputs 210Wpc in pure class-A into 8 ohms, doubles its power down to a startling 0.5 ohm, and boasts 1F (farad) power supply capacity. Then he tortured me even more by telling me that Michael Fremer was set to review a single Apex along with the new Commander two-chassis preamplifier ($63,000), Mikey's review of the two-chassis preamplifier review—which John Atkinson told me after he measured it weighs a back-breaking 151lb—is slated for the July issue of Stereophile. The Apex review is scheduled for a later issue.

The Gryphon's Tale!