It's a Wrap: AXPONA Reflections

Exciting. Engrossing. Exhausting. Enjoyable. Nothing but e-words from me. I could go on, but now without breaking out the thesaurus. —Rogier van Bakiel, Stereophile's newest Contributing Editor

Numbers are one thing. At AXPONA 2022, those numbers included 7498 unique visitors, plus 98 incontrovertibly unique members of the press, 138 active exhibit rooms, and a large number of Ear Gear and marketplace exhibits. 220 showgoers attended Friday's 8pm Blue Night with Toronzo Cannon, and 300 defied expo burnout to enjoy Lori Lieberman on Saturday at 8.

But numbers mean only so much. This AXPONA was all about emotion.

"I'm no writer, but it was as if we all rose up out of hibernation," Stereophile's General Manager Keith Pray wrote in an email. "Vibrant, alive, and fun ... It felt like we all needed to see and talk to each other."

"I recently came across a word that I can't say I've ever heard in casual conversation, but that I think perfectly encapsulates how I would describe the overall feeling at AXPONA," wrote Emron Mangelson, dCS Audio's Head of Sales for North America. "That word is 'propinquity.' Propinquity is defined as 'the state of being close to someone or something.' Our industry is small and close-knit. I got a sense of the joy that permeated AXPONA--the sense of being able to gather with friends and colleagues over this unique passion for excellence in reproduced music performance. The 'Propinquity Effect' was palpable."

These sentiments encapsulate the feedback I've received from dozens of people. Another one of my colleagues, Julie Mullins, wrote, "It felt wonderful, even a little weird, to be back, foreign yet familiar. The energy was palpable. People—exhibitors, attendees, press—were clearly happy to be there. Only regret: There were too many exhibits and people to see in under three days, as time flew by. It's good to be back."

Not everything was hunky dory—when is it ever? While Norman D. Varney of AV RoomService enthused over his reception in the Expo Marketplace, another exhibitor spoke to less people than he'd hoped. For COVID-sensitive people like myself who chose to wear masks and avoid group dining, the sense of connection was truncated.

And for Mike Manousselis and the folks at Dynaudio, tragedy intervened.

"I'm sure I speak for everyone at Dynaudio when I say we were truly looking forward to returning to AXPONA, especially after the two-year absence due to the pandemic," Mike wrote. "But on Tuesday, we learned that our dear colleague (and a friend to many in the industry) Mick Tillman had passed away suddenly.

"Losing a dear friend, an incredible person, and such an integral member of our Dynaudio family—someone who had become like a brother to me over the decades we have worked together—made AXPONA the last place I wanted to be. I didn't think I could've gotten through the show, but the incredible amount of support, compassion, and humanity that so many industry colleagues and friends demonstrated made it possible. I won't name the names of those who truly stood out, but I trust that each knows who they are and how appreciative I am.

"We will all miss Mick dearly, but I hope we were able to honor him and make him proud. I always tell people that our shared passion for music and audio attracts so many purely good people into the industry. What I experienced this weekend made me feel thankful, honored, and privileged to be a part of the high-end audio community."

And there you have it. Even as many of us weep for what is happening around the world and mourn immeasurable losses, including those from the ongoing pandemic, we count our blessings and rejoice in our shared passion and the humanity it helps to reinforce. AXPONA 2022 brought music and camaraderie back home to our hearts, where they belong. It brought us together with what gives us sustenance, hope, and joy. It is for the joy, and for all who made it possible, that we give thanks.

Many more shows and discoveries await. Will we see you there?