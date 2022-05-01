Bending Wave USA: Göbel Audio, CH Precision, Wadax

|Columns
it is "Kol Nidre" not "Kol Nideri". I would not protest a simple misspelling if it were not for the importance to those of us who have survived. https://www.britannica.com/topic/Kol-Nidre-Judaism
"Kol" is even in modern Hebrew "all". "Nidre" means vows. The prayer is one of survival following forced conversion at the hands of Queen Isabelle https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kol_Nidre
Don't fear, you are not a "Karen", just a well meaning Julie. Now if your name was Esther, Rachel, or Miriam.....