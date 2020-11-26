Gryphon Essence Mono power amplifier

|Columns
So, they rely on thier collection of first & second generation Tape --- "NO CD or LP comes close" according to the Company's Mission Statement. Hmm
This outfit makes a nearly full range of home Audio gear with the exception of Loudspeakers or Record Playing Gear. Their GRYPHON ETHOS CD made it to the front Page of Stereophile!!
Seems this Company's products fall into the Accuracy camp. ( I prefer the 'Better-Sounding' gear that's so thick and murky that it's not at all transparent )
This outfit's products are way too pricy for me but I haven't seen any Northern Eureopean Audio Gear that I didn't seem to love.
I'd like to see their Factory and meet these people.
Tony in Venice