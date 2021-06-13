Cake Audio: Eye/Ear Candy Courtesy of Alsyvox Botticelli loudspeakers & Vitus SS-103 amplifier, Vitus SL-103 preamplifier, Vitus SP-103 phono preamplifier, Vitus SCD-025 CD player, CAD Ground Control, Kuzma turntable

|Columns
If I were Bill Gates, or Elon Musk, or Jeff Bezos, or Jim Austin, I'd buy these and live happily ever after.
Maybe Herb can grab a pair for his bothy system.
Dominating the ear was the heavenly—truly heavenly—interplay of violin and cello on the famous Oistrakh/Rostropovich/Richter Philips LP of Beethoven's Triple Concerto. Although the orchestral swells were a bit too huge at the chosen volume, the solo strings were just right. The piano sounded too airily recorded, however. I know this is a fabled recording, but that's what I heard.
On smaller fare, the system was entrancing, with wonderful highs and a captivating sense of spaciousness. Tonalities were just right on a CD of Lou Harrison's Violin Concerto—great room-clearing music, btw—and the experience wonderful albeit, lacking the last iota of percussive impact. Detail on the violin was astounding. Back to LP, Satchmo sounded fabulous on both voice and trumpet. "Catches Armstrong's midrange to perfection," I wrote in my notes, "and the highs are alive but not too piercing." Thanks to CAD (Computer Audio Design) Ground Controls GC1 ($1995), which Michael Fremer has praised, silences between notes were a joy. I loved the huge space between solo violin and the percussive array behind it.
The Vitus 22-103 Stereo Amplifier ($40,800), which weighs 175lb, is manually switchable between 50Wpc in class-A and 150Wpc in class-AB. Also heard were the Vitus SL-103 preamplifier ($34,800), Vitus SP-103 phono preamplifier ($38,400), and Vitus SCD-025 CD player/DAC ($25,200). I didn't hear the new Vitus integrated, but its optional DAC/streamer board does MQA, and a phono board is on the way. Table and arm were Kuzma, cartridge Dynavector, and cables Purist Dominus. Praise be to God, if not to the French nobility. Sorry, Marie.
By the way, I believe the Beethoven Triple Concerto you were listening to was an EMI recording (ASD 2582), with Karajan conducting the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra; it's the only disc I'm aware of with this star-studded lineup.
What I need to do sometime is compare this fabled recording, in the best remastering I can stream, with the recent one on Harmonia Mundi with Isabelle Faust and others. I expect them to occupy two very different universes. I suppose that the XRCD mentioned below is another possibility.
... include the version by Stern/Rose/Istomin with Ormandy/Philadelphia Orch.
... Beethoven Triple Concerto on LP and go directly to the Hi-Q XRCD.
