Spatial Audio M3 loudspeakers, Quad Artera Solus Play, Gold Note Mediterraneo turntable, Cardas cables

Nothing has changed with Spatial Audio's M3 loudspeaker ($4950/pair) since the last time I heard it. The design is the same, as is the speakers' ability to totally disappear at very close range. It may have been a bit spooky to look right at the speaker and hear nothing coming from its position, but once you get over that, the imaging is remarkable.

I visited this room at the time of day when my energy was beginning to plummet, and only spent a brief amount of time. Electronics included the Quad Artera Solus Play, Gold Note electronics—their Mediterraneo turntable ($7800) was the most expensive piece of gear in the system—complemented by Cardas cables. But it was the imaging that took center stage.