Lest you think I've left something out of this headline, I haven't. The 24lb Heavenly Soundworks active FIVE17 loudspeaker ($10,000/pair), shown at T.H.E. Show with matching stands ($1000/pair), needs only a computer or other streaming/choice and some cabling to do its thing.

Inside the cabinet are three dedicated class-D amplifiers that utilize NCore technology and drive the 5" woofer with its two 8" high-excursion side-firing passive radiators, 3.5" midrange unit, and 1" soft-dome tweeter. Together, they produce a claimed frequency response of 30Hz–20kHz ±1dB. The response may drop to –6dB at 24Hz, but that's still mighty impressive low-frequency extension for a standmount.

The speaker's name derives from its 5" woofer and a Biblical reference, Corinthians 5:17, which I believe is inscribed on the speaker's rear. (Apologies if I've got that wrong; I was not raised on the New Testament.) The FIVE17 includes three fixed DSP presets, two of which will roll out really soon. (They're already in the speaker and are awaiting active implementation.) The first preset delivers a pure signal, while the other two, based on an equal volume curve, will boost bass frequencies at low volumes (as in the "Loudness" buttons of old).

Although bass was a little soft down low, the speaker's low frequencies went surprisingly deep. The sound was pleasant and smooth, with an unmistakable class-D provenance.