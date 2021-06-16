AGD Gran Vivace GaNTube Monoblock Amplifiers & Andante Pre-DAC streamer Phono plus Ocean Way Eureka loudspeakers = Wow!

I love when industry veterans get excited by new discoveries. Thus, when David Solomon of Qobuz began one of our interactions with, "Have you been to the room that's premiering the GaN (gallium nitride) tubed components?" I asked him to tell me more. David followed with something like, "I couldn't figure out how anyone could have possibly incorporated GaN class-D power technology into KT150, K88, and K120 GaNTubes™ until the guy showed the 'tubes' to me." That's when I knew I had to visit.

Nor did Solomon stop praising AGD's equipment and sound after we met. During my visit to the room, he showed up with two of his buddies so that they, too, could marvel at the US-designed and crafted inventions of Alberto Guerra (translated into English as "Albert War.")

AGD Productions, Inc paired its AGD Gran Vivace monoblocks ($18,500/pair) and Andante Pre-DAC streamer Phono ($12,500) with Allen Sides' Ocean Way Audio Eureka loudspeakers. (The show speakers featured a rosewood finish.) Besides cabling and speaker stands, that was it. But what a sound! From the sweet spot in the nearfield, soundstaging was nothing short of fabulous-the soundstage was huge and remarkably deep-bass on Reference Recordings' justly fabled issue of Copland's Fanfare for the Common Man, performed by Eije Oue and the Minnesota Orchestra, was excellent, and highs were lively and colorful. At first, I thought the sound a mite warm, but the more I listened, the more that initial impression was replaced by awe at the smoothness and beauty of the presentation. Anyone who has ever written off class-D technology as lacking in color must hear these components.

In the hope that John Atkinson (who's posting these reports) will amend my words if this GaN newbie gets it wrong, a GaN device can switch much faster than a silicon MOSFET transistor and addresses the slow switching issue that can be a problem with class-D. Guerra claims a 768kHz switching frequency and >92% efficiency for an amplifier using GaNTubes, which stay quite cool. The tubes are replaceable and have been upgraded twice since Guerra introduced his first components in 2018.

AGD's literature says that the 22lb monoblock's maximum output power is 200Wpc into 4 ohms at 0.1% THD+N, 1kHz, and the tube's bandwidth is 10Hz–100kHz ±3dB. He also claims 48,000µF of reservoir capacitance "and the fastest slew rate" with the "seamless ability to drive any loudspeakers." With both single-ended and fully balanced XLR inputs, the monoblock is crafted from a single aluminum billet.

Would I love to review these monoblocks with my Wilson Alexia 2 loudspeakers and other reference components? Is the Pope Catholic?