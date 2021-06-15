More Marketplace: the CSP, EVP, and CUP Show

This report could also be titled "My Visit with Cable Support Plate and A/V Room Service," but that's hardly as eye-catching. And catching your eye is my goal, because there was a lot of import at these two booths.

John H. Bring's Cable Support Plate (CSP) manufactures single, dual, and quad power outlet plates designed to support heavy power cables that tend to pull out of the wall. There's even a long-nose version for outlets that are positioned sideways, with receptor prongs aligned on the vertical. All CSPs are 3D-printed; the largest takes 27 hours to manufacture. Given that one of my outlets is starting to pull out of the wall, partially due to the weight of my power cables, I took notice.

At the urging of fabled Qobuz Evangelist, David Solomon—he whose legendary status dates back several brands and multiple lifetimes—I spent quite some time with Norman D. Varney of A/V RoomService, Ltd. The company name is somewhat lacking in sex appeal, and gives no hint that Varney's background includes designing the electrical system for the scoring stage at LucasFilm's Skywalker Ranch; designing critical listening and viewing environments, AC line conditioners, and video cables for MIT (Music Interface Technologies); and serving as Senior Engineer and Acoustic Design Center Lead at Owens Corning's Science & Technology Center. He has designed over 500 critical listening rooms. I didn't meet his associate, Harry Alter, whose background is equally impressive.

Varney showed me his Equipment Vibration Protectors (EVPs) and Cable Vibration Protectors (CUPs), both shown in the photo, and claimed that the EVPs convert 90% of component and speaker-generated vibration to heat rather than allowing to excite the room. The result, he said, is that sounds start and stop where they should rather than creating extra-musical buzz and resonance in the listening environment. These babies come in three different densities and two different sizes to work properly with various loads, including heavy speakers.

There's a lot more to say about the A/V RoomService's other products, which include Frequency Response Panels (FRPs) and RoomDamp2 constrained-layer damping compound. Check their website for more information.