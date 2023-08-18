Audio Research I/50 integrated amplifier

|
How nice it is to see "real square wave" testing without the need of special Audio Precision filtering to hide the ugliness of what comes out of the rear end of Class-D amps on test.
Although I think the BRX was not the right speaker to listen to this amp with.
" The BRX has minimum EPDRs of 2.15 ohms at 59Hz and 1.53 ohms at 135Hz, and the EPDR remains below 4 ohms in the midrange."
And the LS50 while better, still not a good match for this 50w tube amp especially in the upper bass.
"The LS50's electrical phase angle is generally mild, but the combination of 5.3 ohms and –41° at 135Hz, a frequency where music often has high energy"
P.S.(The LS50 meta had an EPDR of just 1.66ohms around 130hz!! the LS50 wouldn't be far off that) so no not really any better for this tube to drive.)
