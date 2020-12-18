Tim de Paravacini, RIP

Dammit! Tim de Paravicini, the Baron as he was known, passed from this mortal coil on December 17th, 2020. I loved the guy. His deep, steeped, sharp-elbowed engineering bona fides in matters of electronics, cars, planes, and life earned him plaudits from all over the world.

Tim was as tall as a Redwood tree, towering over friends and acquaintances at shows. He was also never short of an opinion. His social graces online, of which there were none, created a good deal of heat and frustration. If he thought you said something foolish, even if not totally up a tree, he’d come at you with multisyllable, colorful language. I always pulled him up by his shorts when he acted that way in any of my threads and admonished him to play nice, which surprisingly worked most of the time.

He was an unrepentant, totally unique character. Born in 1945 in Nigeria to British parents, Tim moved to England with the family when Tim was seven, at which time he began building radios. You can read more of his interesting journey in a Stereophile interview by Steve Harris (footnote 1). During his long, storied career, Tim worked with Luxman, Quad, and Musical Fidelity, and founded his own audio company, Ear Yoshino.

Tim was invited to work with Luxman after meeting their South African sales agent. He moved to Japan at the end of 1972 to work as a design engineer. They gave him a free hand, and he developed the C1000 preamp, the 180Wpc solid state M4000 and M6000 power amplifiers, and the MQ-3600 tube power amplifier, among other components. At Quad, Tim designed the Quad II Series, updating Peter Walker’s original. From that company's website: “The Quad II Series circuit design is the work of Tim de Paravicini, a man widely acknowledged to be the UK’s foremost valve amp designer.”

In 1977, Tim moved back to England and founded EAR Yoshino (EAR stands for "Esoteric Audio Research"), aiming to revive interest in tube amplifiers--promoting the cause with his classic, 100Wpc EAR 509. In the 1980s, Tim met the mastering engineer for Island Records and, not being shy, offered to design the best-sounding, most accurate system he had ever heard. And he did so. He also designed the successful A1 integrated amplifier for Musical Fidelity. In the 1990s, his rebuilt analog tape recorders established a worldwide reputation for excellence.

Tim designed and built all-tubed analog electronics for Water Lily’s Kavi Alexander, who cut many recordings on this special deck. Kavi’s Tim de P-revised Studer C37 recorded the Grammy Award–winning album, Meeting By The River. Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab uses cutting heads driven by EAR tube gear.

Tim made analog tape decks for Bob Ludwig, Paul Stubblebine, and James Guthrie, who used it to remaster the Pink Floyd catalog. Tim made two tape decks for David Gilmore of Pink Floyd, rebuilt Paul McCartney’s deck, and made one for Lenny Kravitz. Ringo Starr and George Harrison were customers in this exclusive club.

Some knew that Tim was suffering from cancer, and we all tried, I’m sure, to give him comfort and the credit he so richly deserved. He made a difference. In spite of his cantankerous outer shell, we all knew he had a warm, soft, cherry center.

We’ll miss you, old pal. You livened everything up and made the world more colorful and interesting with your outsized personality. Now, go argue with the angels about negative feedback. You’re not saying you’re right, you’re just explaining to them why they’re wrong.

