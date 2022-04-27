Sonner Audio, Small Green Computer/Sonore, Chord, Hegel, and Nordost

Located just five miles from each other in the beauteous state of New Hampshire, Sonner Audio and Small Green Computer teamed up to present a lovely mid-priced system that quickly won over hearts with its beauty. Yes, every veteran audiophile has heard tenor José Carreras sing "that track" from, but far fewer have enjoyed all the atmosphere, midrange warmth, and excellent bass that this track can deliver. Carreras sounded especially clear, present, and intimate on this space-considerated system.

"Only with Small Green Computer's Sonore sonicTransporter i9 ($2800) do I get the kind of inner-illuminated sound and decay you're hearing," Sonner Audio's Gunny Surya said while referring to his 65lb, 90dB sensitive Legato Duo loudspeaker ($11,000/pair in custom pearl white finish, $8500/pair in semi-gloss Rosewood/Cherry). That may sound like hype, but inner illumination is what I heard on Hiroko Kokubu's fine-sounding, ultra-refined version of "Besame mucho." The system sounded equally fine on the fabled von Karajan recording of Beethoven's Triple Concerto with the Russian giant triumvirate of Oistrakh, Richter, and Rostropovich. Warmth and inner illumination are not qualities I usually associate with solid-state equipment in this price range.

Also heard: the Hegel H590 integrated amplifier ($11,000), Chord DAVE DAC ($12,600), and Small Green Computer/Sonore Signature Rendu SE optical ($4800). Cabling was a mix of extremely transparent Nordost Valhalla 2 (on the Hegel) with Frey 2 (Chord DAC), Tyr 2 and, to the speakers, Heimdall 2.