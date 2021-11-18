Re-Tales #15: The Beat Goes On

|Columns
is how my late grandfather would describe any line of work that was difficult. So it is with stereo.
I'm seeing three different categories here (in addition to the stuff you can buy at Crutchfield and Best Buy): (1) the ultra-expensive stuff that sells on reputation, like Wilson, D'Agostino; (2) artisanal audio, usually employing "classic" technologies like tubes and horns and often manufactured by folks who seem to produce in lots of 10 or less; (3) traditional high-end from the likes of Krell, KEF, Levinson, PS Audio, Magnepan, Revel, etc. that are a clear step up from the mass market stuff.
The first category supplies enough per-unit margin to support individualized sales and service.
The second category require a customer who had been exposed to it or read about it and thinks it might be cool. Selling involves persuading the customer that the often unique characteristic of the resulting sound is good and directing his attention to the craftsmanship evident in the physical appearance of the product.
The third category would seem to be the toughest. There, the customer has to be persuaded that the extra cost provides a sonic step up from the so-called mass market brands. The best way to do this is to have a store where the sound of two systems can be compared . . . and then getting the customer to come into the store.
Finally, any of these potential customers have to see listening to music as a primary activity, like watching a video, and not just a pleasant background for daily activities, having guests, or throwing a party.
Not easy.