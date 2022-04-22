Quintessence Audio Proclaims Connection: Sonus Faber, Boulder, Clearaudio, dCS, Transparent, and Critical Mass Systems

Nothing beats starting a show on a high note. Thanks to Musical Surroundings' Garth Leerer and the Quintessence Audio dealership of Chicago, that's what happened when Charlie Byrd played magnificently on a white vinyl direct-to-disc platter from the late 1970s.

The absolute clarity and timbral truth of drums, as well as the air around them, presented ample testimony to the success of the DS Audio Grand Master Optical set ($60,000), which is comprised of the Grand Master 3rd generation optical phono cartridge ($15,000, above) and two-chassis Grand Master equalizer ($45,000).

A lot more contributed to the room's success. Whether on vinyl through the new Clearaudio Reference Jubilee turntable with Universal 9" tonearm ($30,000) or files decoded by the new dCS Rossini Apex streaming DAC ($32,800-review forthcoming) and dCS Rossini clock ($10,200), the Sonus Faber Aida Mk.II speakers ($140,000/pair); Boulder's 2110 preamp ($70,000), 2108 phono preamp ($56,000), and 2160 power amp ($63,000); Transparent Opus cabling ($190,000) and Reference Power Isolator ($7290); and Critical Mass Systems Olympus racks and isolation ($150,000) performed wonderfully. Ben Harper's "I Want to Be Ready," Seodaliza's "Human," and Norah Jones' "Cold Cold Heart" all sounded supremely warm and smooth.

Thanks for the fabulous music choices, Will Kline. And kudos to all for producing great sound in a difficult-to-control acoustic.