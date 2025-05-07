James Farber: Capturing the Live Event...in the Studio

|
Columns
I always wondered about music with tracks that are rendered out of phase and how this is accomplished. From the description in this article, this would fall under the "Mixing Engineer". I've written to Eddie Kramer and Terry Manning about their recordings where they render many tracks of a recording out of phase to create 180 degree sound staging, often times with tracks appearing out of phase to one side only (outside one speaker). How is this accomplished? I never heard back from any of my inquiries. Professional musicians I've asked respond with a blank stare. Also, it took years to get my two-channel system resolution to render out-of-phase information with holography, pinpoint image specificity and weight outside the speakers. To what degree do the mixing engineers actually hear the "out-of-phaseness" from a studio monitoring set up?
Led Zep, The Who, Yes, ZZ Top to name a handful all do this, often times with extraordinary results. Many times I wonder, was it an accident? - why did they do that? On the other extreme, "Yes" recordings are often masterfully soundstaged for 180 degree playback. And what were they doing in the early 70s to accomplish this that would be any different than Q Sound? Or did Q Sound just have the business sense to market it?