Fidelis Presents Audio Analogue and Neat Acoustics with Aurender

A quarter century after Audio Analogue began in Italy, the company's products have finally reached the United States. Thanks to Walter Swanborn and Dwight DiMartino of Fidelis Distribution of New Hampshire, visitors to AXPONA discovered the AADrive CD transport ($2850) and AA DAC ($4950), Puccini Anniversary integrated amplifier ($5850), Bellini Anniversary line preamplifier ($7750), Donizetti Anniversary power amplifier ($13,850, below), and AA Phono MM/MC phono stage ($2500).

With signal sent from an Aurender N20 High Definition Caching Music Server ($12,000) to Neat Acoustics' Majistra monitors ($4995/pair in Walnut finish, below) through Siltech Legend cabling, the system did a wonderful job of conveying acoustic space and vocal nuance on my CD of baritone Matthias Goerne singing Schubert's "Im Frühling" (In Springtime). It also enabled me to hear how, at this stage of his illustrious career, Goerne is better suited to songs of emotional and spiritual import than to lighter fare. Which is another way of saying that this system opened a door to the universe of emotion and spiritual import that great music conveys.