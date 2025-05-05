Brama Drama: Vinnie Rossi and Rockport Bring the Thunder Along With Innuos, Mola Mola, Stillpoints, and AudioQuest

It had been too long since I’d heard Vinnie Rossi’s gear, so I was pleased to encounter the brand’s Brama Gen2 preamplifier ($38,995), Brama Gen2 monoblocks ($59,995/pair), and Rossi himself. The system also featured Rockport Technologies’ new Lynx loudspeakers ($78,000/pair in Satin Titanium Metallic) and the Mola Mola Tambaqui DAC ($13,500). I was curious to hear how it all came together sonically.

I heard three tracks: one by Abdullah Ibrahim; Dominique Fils-Aimé’s “Where There Is Smoke” (mercifully birdless); and Reference Recordings’ Danse macabre by Saint-Saëns, performed by Eiji Oue and the Minnesota Orchestra. The system, sounding mighty fine, masterfully conveyed the body and weight of symphonic instruments. It kept everything, including bass, under perfect control.

Credit is also due the Stillpoints Aperture II room treatment ($960/panel), an AudioQuest Niagara 5000 power conditioner ($5900), and a full complement of AudioQuest cabling that varied from Pearl RJ/E Ethernet ($39.95/0.75m) to Dragon High-Current AC cords ($5500/each).