Bill Frisell: New Ideas in Old Songs

Thanks Ken. That was a wonderful interview.
To your "celebrated triumvirate" I would want to add the late John Abercrombie. I don't think he ever made a bad album. I highly recommend "Timeless" (with Hammer and DeJohnette) and the two "Gateway" albums (with DeJohnette and Holland).
As long as I'm making recommendations, Frisell's two albums with Ginger Baker and Charlie Haden, "Going Back Home" and "Falling Off the Roof" are top notch.
Charlie Haden reminds me of Frisell bandmate Petra Haden. Her multitracked, acapella version of "The Who Sells Out" (including the commercials and station breaks) is reverent and very funny.