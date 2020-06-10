VPI Magic Brick

|Columns
Before I tried it, I was definitely of two minds about the Brick. Because people I respected had told me that it really did work, I was inclined to believe it. But in my heart I did not really believe that an inert metal block could do anything for an audiophile except cost him money.
Currently, my own system consists of a slightly modified Hafler DH-200, an also-modified db Systems preamp, custom-made, five-way, dynamic speakers (of which we may have more to say at a later date), and a Logic DM-101 turntable (which also warrants later discussion). The arm is a Fidelity Research FR-64fx, and the cartridge a modified Grado G1+. In dollars, this is about a $5500 system; not SOTA by any means, but typical of what the majority of audiophiles own. (Although most of you will undoubtedly criticise my choices.)
So, does it or doesn't it work?
Dammit, it does. I used it on my Hafler DH-200 power amp, and there was a small but unmistakable improvement in the focus of the sound. The best analogy for what I heard is the difference between a photograph which is almost in perfect focus (and few would notice that it wasn't) and when it is in perfect, razor-sharp focus.
I also tried the Brick on a much more modest system to determine whether its effect could still be heard or whether it was of value only when a system's quality was above a certain level. The more modest system consisted of a Technics SLB202 belt-drive table with an Audioref mat, a Grado GT-1+ pickup, an NAD 3020 integrated amplifier and a pair of Audiomaster LS-1 speakers. (The Audiomasters are typical British two-way boxes utilizing Audax drivers.) The retail price of this system is about $725.
The Brick worked again! The sound was still more focused than without the brick. And having heard the difference, I don't feel that anyone who is concerned about sound would want to be without the Brick, even on a modest system.
I found it easiest to perceive the effect of the VPI Brick by trying to follow the line of individual instruments among many. The first Sheffield Amanda McBroom LP is perfect for the purpose. I also found it easier to hear what the Brick was doing by removing it after a while than by adding it and trying to observe what changed. This should not be surprising; all sonic improvements are more noticeable when, after one has gotten used to them, they are taken away, than they are when first installed.
How does it work?
There have been two, not mutually exclusive, theories advanced to explain it. The first has to do with the effect on the sound of otherwise inaudible amounts of hum, which are radiated by the component's power transformer and picked up by its signal-carrying circuits. According to this theory, the metal Brick acts as a "sponge" to absorb much of the stray magnetic field from the power transformer.
I've discussed this idea with more knowlegeable audiophiles than I, and most concur with this explanation. They add that, if this theory is right, then the Brick should have little effect on a component whose power transformer is adequately isolated from the active circuitry, or if the power transformer is toroidal (that is, doughnut-shaped, for minimal hum radiation).
The db preamp has its power supply in a separate box, so I tried placing the Brick on the preamp chassis and then on the power supply chassis. It had no noticeable effect on either, which would seem to lend support to the magnetic-field theory.
The other explanation for the Brick's effect is that it damps mechanical vibration of the chassis beneath it. JGH touched on this in his report in the last issue on the Sony Sound Base.
Briefly, this theory (which Sony obviously supports) holds that the discrete components and signal conductors in an amp or preamp are made to vibrate by airborne and floor-borne sound waves, and that the resulting changes in inter-electrode capacitances or magnetic fields, caused by sounds which have just left the loudspeakers, modulate the signal which is currently passing through the active device, smearing the sound. If the modulations are due to magnetic fields, the effect would be greater when circuits are handling large electrical currents than when currents are small. Power amplifiers should then be more affected than preamps.
I was unable to check out this theory because high-current devices also tend to have more AC radiation from their power transformer, so there was no way I could isolate one effect from the other. Perhaps the theory will be resolved ultimately; as of now, all I can report is that, for whatever reason, the Brick works. And at only $35, I recommend it.
.....5" × 3" × 2"
So, how many Magic Bricks do we need for the Relentless amps? :-) ........
Keep in mind, they take about 500 hours of playing time to break in, and they seem to last a little longer than a cartridge before they start to lose effectiveness.
The inner metal crystal structure seems randomly directed...there are 16 layers to keep track of, so you can also notice a lot of brick to brick variability and will need to build your "wall" brick by brick by ear. Be sure to ask for easy exchanges for brick substitution.
I swear, us Magic Brick aficionados can be as bad as cable kooks.
Of course, the price of bricks has been rising, now 150 dollars retail.
Try the Shun Mook and compare!
As long as it does not cost much, it is a way to change the sound, better or worse.
As a die-hard DIYer, I have done quite a bit of tweaking on my rig & my audio fans, cheaply in past years.
Technically, I would NOT put any magnetic objects, like Magic Bricks or whatever similar with direct contact to the equipment to be tweaked as it somewhat affects the original magnetic feature of that component.
To suppress any airborne, internal & ground vibrations (which how the damping weight of Magic Brick works for) of the component, I would definitely use a small piece of natural stone instead. No undue magnetism affecting the component to worry about !!!!!
I still recall I had a tiny cut piece 4"x5" of my torn heavy outdoor rug (made of mastic fillers) glued on top of my first flimsy-built Blu-ray player right over at the disc transport, many years back. It improved the imaging focusing big time. It is the small weight of the mastic piece damped down the vibration of the Blu-ray transport. This is physics. Nothing fancy. Yet it cost me nothing !!!!!
So much tweaking I have done on to my rig in the past years, to improve the overall sound, in term of image focusing, separation & soundstaging. All these yield noticeable sound improvement but cost me next to nothing.
Another effective tweaking is suspending any cables. e.g. loudspeaker cables, powerline cables & power amp power cords etc etc OFF the floor.
Technically, lifting all these audio/power cables off the floor is desirable.
Why? Underneath the floor run miles of utility electrical wires/cables for the house/apartment flat, be it wooden structure or poured concrete slab.
With WiFi everywhere, those loops of wires/cables form some powerful RFI/EMI noise receiving/transmitting antennae. So lifting ALL cables of our audio rig off the floor is to minimize the chance of those unwanted RF noises transmitting into the audio cables.
Another advantage is to minimize any floor vibration caused by footdrops & other remote sources.
Rather than paying good money for brandnamed cable suspenders as quite a few will be needed depending on the lengths of cables need to be lifted, I DIYed many such suspenders which work fine.
Tweaking is fun !
Listening is believing
Jack L
Ayre sells Myrtle blocks ....... AD wrote about them in one of his Listening columns ...... I think JA1 uses them :-) ........
Attempts to block, dissipate or interrupt EMF RFI or even mechanical noise sources (some transformers) can affect performance (think SDS / turntable vfd speed controllers etc), thankfully manufacturers & legislation have been making this more of a priority (except 5G or ANY technology that's of covert benefit to the political industrial complex) to contain it at the source and more technology has trickled down from naval, aerospace & medical tech to benefit consumer hifi electronics. Its only magic until you know what the demon is. Now where did it put that Jesuit powder ...
I was a VPI Dealer, Shela was our contact.
I created and owned B & K Imports & Esoteric Audio.
My partner and I were Transportation Industrialists and Scientists dabbling in Consumer Home Audio.
The Vpi turntables were the best turntables of the 1980s and might still be the best available.
Those Bricks were simply a steady sale "Parts & Accessory" ( P&A ) item. We would sell thru every month ( except Summers ). People loved them and would typically own a few.
We had a significant DIY group that made thier own Bricks because they realised that adding Mass and/or Dampening would/could alter thier system's performance.
VPI no longer offers the Brick, I think because of shipping weight charges but I'd bet that those Bricks would still be good sellers. I use calibrated Lead weights and bottles of Manometer Mercury that we kept around for Preasure measure Instrument Calibration purposes.
Audiophiles love buying things like Interconnects and all manner of interesting little tools, etc.
Parts & Accessories should be 50% of Retail Sales. They are high point items that don't need to be discounted.
Tony in Venice