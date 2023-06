Tonian Labs was one of several smaller companies at T.H.E. Show that depend on direct sales and a few dealers to get their products to the public. I'm glad I encountered them again, because their Oracio D6 loudspeaker ($4500/pair) united with a Denon 70Wpc integrated and Marantz CD player to deliver very clear and colorful sound.

Designed by Tony Minasian, a 30-year speaker designer who also works as a recording engineer, the Oracio D6 includes a Fostek driver, a top-firing tweeter from La Voce of Italy, and a modified SB Acoustics forward-firing tweeter. One of three speaker models from the company, it excelled on Jasper Dutz and Brad Dutz's Isolation—one of Minasian's CDs that he had for sale at the show.