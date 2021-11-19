Stereophile's Products of 2021

|Columns
PotY finalists and winners form a Who's Who (or, rather, a What's What) of high-end audio over the last 30 years. The first year's overall winner, in 1992, was the Mark Levinson No.30 D/A processor (priced at an impressive $13,950), one of the first great-sounding DACs. The following year's winner was the Convergent Audio Technology SL-1 Signature preamplifier ($4950 in 1993), a legendary tubed design that, after several further revisions, is still in production. (Bob Deutsch has one. So does my good friend Bryan.) Want to read more? All online.
As I pointed out in last year's introduction to this feature, the average price of a category winner (excluding the Budget category) in PotY's inaugural year—1992—was $6259, which is about $12,200 in today's dollars. Over the subsequent three decades, it was rare for a nominated product to exceed, say, $50,000—rare but not unheard-of: 1995's winner, the Wilson Audio Specialties X-1/Grand SLAMM loudspeakers, cost $67,500/pair, about 121,000 of today's dollars. An even more expensive Wilson won eight years later: the $200,000/pair Alexandria XLF. Indeed, with occasional exceptions, like the $108,496 dCS Vivaldi stack from 2014, if a nominated product is impressively expensive compared to the norm, it is probably either a Wilson loudspeaker ...
... or a turntable. The Rockport Technologies System III Sirius turntable ($73,750 with tonearm, or $121,000 in 2021 bucks) won the overall award in the year 2000. The Sirius became Michael Fremer's reference but only until 2006, when the Product of the Year was the Continuum Audio Labs Caliburn with Cobra tonearm and Castellon stand ($99,500), which sat in Mikey's listening room until quite recently.
This year's nominees continue that pattern and extend it ever upward. One of this year's Wilson Audio Specialties entries—there were two—costs $329,000/ pair. And this year's contenders include three turntables priced between €150,000 (sans tonearm) and $450,000 (for the basic version).
In the past, Stereophile's reviewers—who are invited but not required to factor perceived value in their decisions—have rarely flinched when faced with the prospect of voting for expensive stuff, but a $450,000 turntable and a $329,000 pair of loudspeakers is a whole new level. Will reviewers follow these products right on up the price ladder and offer their support? Or—to intentionally mix locomotion metaphors—are prices like these a bridge too far?
How We Did It
In early September, I compiled and shared with reviewers a list of all the products reviewed over the 12 months between the November 2020 and October 2021 issues. This year, reviewers were invited to nominate five products in each of eight categories: Loudspeaker of the Year, Amplification Component of the Year, Analog Component of the Year, Digital Component of the Year, Headphone Product of the Year, Accessory of the Year, Budget Product of the Year, and Overall Product of the Year.
Last year, I put an absolute price limit of $2000 on products qualifying for the Budget category. This year, I employed a more flexible method, designating Budget products based on my perception of value: $500 is cheap for an amplifier or a pair of loudspeakers but not for a phono cartridge or an interconnect.
Just like last year, only products that received their first reviews during those 12 months qualified for this competition—except for Editors' Choice, which was open to products reviewed earlier but auditioned by the nominating reviewer during the past 12 months. I then went through the nominations and totaled them up. In each category, the six (or so) products with the most reviewer support became finalists. I compiled a list of finalists and sent it to reviewers, who were asked to award three points to their favorite product in each category, two points to their second favorite, and one point to their third favorite. I counted up the points. I then sent an email to reviewers, reporting the results. And then I wrote this essay.
Some final notes: The prices listed herein were current at the end of August 2021. Finalists in each category are listed in alphabetical order. To order back issues mentioned in this article, call (888) 237-0955 or visit shop.stereophile.com. All the reviews are also available online, free.
And the winners are ...
John Atkinson
Technical Editor, Stereophile
Some months ago, Octo Research's website stopped talking about a waiting list and simply said not available at this time. I sent an e-mail, and the response was the same; but I was invited to sign up for their newsletters (which I did). Unfortunately, the only sound since then (months ago) has been crickets.
That the editors consider a $1500 speaker a "busget" component just shows how out of touch with reality they are. While many families are struggling to make ends meet these overpaid stuffed shirts show that they are part of the 1%, and have no concept of how actual working people live. Poll most Americans, and you'll find that the majority of them would struggle to come up with $1500 for their whole system, let alone a single component. This is further proof that audio, and especially the editors and readers of this publication, are the domain of wealthy old men only, and not mudic lovers in general. 30% of workers in our xountry earn less than $30,000 a year. Chew on that as you sip your cognac
While $1,500 is a lot of money, that investment could easily last someone decades.
How many latest and greatest phones will those same people without the means to afford the speakers buy in the same 20-30 year period? How many months of unlimited service for those same phones would it take to equal the cost of the speakers?
I learned some time ago that it isn't buying the more expensive items that last decades that break one financially; it is all the small things we don't think about that bleed ones accounts dry.
It is far too easy to accept small sounding monthly charges for things we don't need but want or to pay way more to get fancier than we really need. Keep those KEF speakers for 20 years and it works out to $6.25 a month.
I work with a guy that doesn't have money for big expenses but spends $10 to $15 a day on lunch. A year of $10 lunches is $2,500. I eat peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and could easily buy those speakers with the savings.
Funny reminder. Back in high school, I used to eat my friend's spare tuna or PB+J sandwich (his mother always packed extra) almost every day for lunch to save up the money for my first (pre-stereo) audio system. To this day, he regards that as his seed-money investment in my audio systems resulting in his part-ownership of every thing that it has evolved into.
Your reply has shown that you're as out of touch as the editors. I don't eat out, and I don't own a hand held god, only a land line. My only income is my monthly SS check, and after paying my bills, I barely have enough left to eat. Furhtermore, the majority of working people I know that do have cellphones don't have $1000 I-Phones, but $200 Android phones, which, in this day and age, is a necessity to keep in touch with their spouses and kids in today's hectic world with so many obligations besides work. You've shown by your ignorant comments that you too are in an ivory tower, just like most Sterephile editors, writers, and readers
But I am enjoying a nice IPA as I read your rant and sit in my concrete tower.